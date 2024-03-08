Immersive Fort Tokyo Redefining theme park entertainment By Arden Kreuzer

The world’s first fully immersive theme park just opened in Odaiba, Tokyo, and here is what you need to know. You might be wondering: what is an immersive theme park?

Imagine that you’re placed inside your favorite anime, book or movie. Instead of viewing it from the outside, Immersive Fort Tokyo aims to reposition the audience as active members of the story.

Inspired by theater and live music, each of the 10 attractions has a distinctive theme intertwined with a carefully crafted storyline and set that you can interact with. Some of the attractions are centered around classic European stories like “Sherlock Holmes” and “Hansel and Gretel” and others are inspired by popular Japanese Anime such as “Oshi no Ko” and “Tokyo Revengers.”

Attractions at Immersive Fort Tokyo

“The Sherlock” attraction spans a huge section of the facility and transports you into 19th-century London. Explore the city’s times square, pub, restaurant, hospital, residential area, and more while standing side-by-side with the performers as they act out the storyline. As you wander the city, you may find yourself in the middle of a crime scene or witness to a piece of the investigation.

The Sherlock Photo from Immersive Fort Tokyo

Another attraction, “Identity V Immersive Chase,” challenges you to escape a terrifying scenario inspired by the video game. You will be provided with a digital wristband for breaking codes and following clues. Use it wisely, as you must race to escape while avoiding the hunters.

An unexpected highlight of the theme park is the spectacular performance at “The Cabaret.” Styled like a PG-rated Burlesque lounge, it boasts performers playing saxophone, trumpet and violin, accompanied by live singing and dancing.

You also have an opportunity to join the fun and learn classic dance performances, such as the “Can-Can.” Every performer on stage displays an unprecedented level of talent. Without a doubt, this attraction is truly deserving of its own spotlight.

Other attractions include the horror maze “Jack the Ripper,” drawing inspiration from the chilling events surrounding the infamous London serial killer. You can also wander the Edo period in “Tales of Edo Oiran.” If you’re seeking an adrenaline rush, then stop by “Spy Action!” which places you in the heart of a sting operation conducted by spies who seemingly pop out of the audience.

Tales of Edo Oiran Photo from Immersive Fort Tokyo

Spy Action! Photo from Immersive Fort Tokyo

Convenience and Amenities at Immersive Fort Tokyo

All of the attractions at Immersive Fort provide translations in English, Korean or Chinese. Download the Immersive Fort app on your smartphone or use a device provided by the park to view translations. Additionally, “The Sherlock” provides you with complimentary headphones, so you can listen to the translated dialogue in real time.

Aside from exciting attractions, the theme park is also home to several delicious restaurants and shops. One of the restaurants, the Italian-themed Casa di Peroni, serves typical Italian lunch meals like panini sandwiches and pasta. For something lighter, head to the Tokyo Revengers Cafe Flower and try their ornate pastries themed after the popular anime.

Immersive Fort Tokyo is situated within the now-closed Venus Fort shopping center, which comprises 30,000 square meters. Fans of the massive shopping center will be happy to know that Immersive Fort Tokyo has preserved and utilized its stunning European architecture.

Tickets and Access to Immersive Fort Tokyo

A one-day casual pass is ¥6,800 for adults and ¥3,000 for children. Some of the attractions require additional payments. Purchase your tickets online on Immersive Fort Tokyo’s official website.

You can access Immersive Fort Tokyo via three train lines:

Saikyo Line: From Shibuya Station, take the Saikyo Line directly to Tokyo Teleport Station, and the theme park is a fifteen-minute walk away.

Rinkai Line: If you’re coming from Shinjuku Station, head over to Osaki Station via the JR Yamanote Line then change to the Rinkai Line.

Yurikamome Line: If you’re looking for a scenic ride there, catch the Yurikamome Line from Shimbashi Station for beautiful views of the Tokyo cityscape.

Check out our other favorite immersive experience in Tokyo: teamLab Borderless in Azabudai Hills