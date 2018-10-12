I Kill Giants

A troubled teen escapes into an alternate Dungeons and Dragons–tinted reality where she can deal with her ugly troubles at school and home as per the film’s title. The concept is as old as The Wizard of Oz but rarely has it been so relatable. Zoe Saldana is her school psychiatrist and Imogen Poots her sister and guardian. But this movie belongs to a note-perfect young Madison Wolfe in the lead role. A star turn. This cathartic feature debut of Denmark’s Anders Walter, scripted by Joe Kelly based on his own award-winning graphic novel, achieves what the saccharine A Wrinkle in Time may have been aiming for. (106 min)