Inside Tokyo’s Immersive Space Museum: Space Travelium TeNQ Step into the future at Space Travelium TeNQ in Tokyo Dome City By Metropolis

What if space travel wasn’t just a dream but something you could step into—today, in the middle of Tokyo? That’s exactly what Space Travelium TeNQ offers. Located on the 6th floor of the Yellow Building inside Tokyo Dome City, this next-generation entertainment facility reimagines the concept of a science museum. Through immersive VR, hands-on exhibits, and even space-themed snacks, TeNQ brings the universe closer than ever.

What is an Immersive Space Museum?

TeNQ originally opened as a space-themed facility nearly a decade ago. Now, it’s been relaunched and expanded as Space Travelium TeNQ, a coined word meaning “a place where future space travel is possible.” The new name pays homage to the original “TeNQ” while taking it to new dimensions—literally.

The facility spans 10 themed areas that blend interactive learning, realistic VR simulations, art galleries and sensory exhibits. It’s not just for kids or science buffs—this is a spot where curious minds of all ages can play, learn and imagine new futures.

Highlights of Space Travelium TeNQ

Space Terminal: Learn, Touch and Smell the Universe

The Space Terminal is where the adventure kicks off. Expect engaging, sensory-rich exhibits:

Look at detailed panoramas of the solar system

Touch real meteorite fragments from the Moon and Mars

Smell scents that replicate what astronauts report experiencing on the Moon and in spacecraft

There’s even a Space Travel Diagnosis where you can take a quiz to find your ideal space tour package.

Space Terminal

SORAVEL LINE VR Experience: Your Ticket to the Moon

TeNQ’s biggest crowd-pleaser is the SORAVEL LINE, a free-roaming VR experience that’s anything but static. Using a head-mounted display, you’ll board a virtual rocket and cruise through space toward the Moon.

Once you land, you can:

Walk on the Moon

Take commemorative VR selfies

Watch a lunar eclipse from the Moon’s surface

Try gravity-based games and simulations like the “Lunar Hover” and “Falling Experiment” inspired by Galileo

※Children under 7, as well as individuals who meet the restrictions outlined in the VR Terms of Use, are not permitted to participate.

To add to the immersion, your space tour guide—or “Butler”—is voiced by Yuichiro Umehara, a popular Japanese voice actor known for roles in “Mashle” and “WIND BREAKER.”

Lounge Q and TeNQ Café 138: Space to Chill and Refuel

After cruising through the cosmos, unwind in Lounge Q, surrounded by projected stars and nebulae. Grab a cosmic latte or galaxy-themed dessert at TeNQ Café 138, or read your horoscope powered by the astrology platform cocoloni.

On rotation in Lounge Q are short films and exhibits curated in collaboration with the University of Tokyo’s Kavli Institute and Vixen Corporation, offering a calming, educational close to your space walk.

Lounge Q

Learn and Explore: Educational Programs and Exhibits

TeNQ goes beyond spectacle with an entire Exploration Room offering short-term science and art workshops, including:

Role-play astronaut labs for kids

Online lectures by space researchers

Mini courses about extraterrestrial life and space science

These programs run on weekends and can be attended in person or streamed online.

Space-Themed Shopping and Limited-Edition Merch

Don’t leave without browsing the TeNQ Store, where original merchandise includes art by illustrator Kazunoko, moon-themed cookies, and even traditional ukiboshi (floating sweets) inspired by stars.

Access, Tickets and Hours

Location: 6F Yellow Building, Tokyo Dome City, 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku

Hours:

Weekdays: 11am – 9pm

Weekends and Holidays: 10 am – 9 pm (Last entry: 8 pm)

Ticket Prices:

Adults: ¥2,500 (weekday), ¥3,000 (weekend/special days)

Junior high and high school students: ¥1,800

Elementary school students: ¥1,300

Ages 3–6: ¥800

Under 2: Free

Online reservations: Available via the official TeNQ website, Tokyo Dome City’s e-Ticket Store, or 7Ticket.