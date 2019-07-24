HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Opens Flagship Store

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake opened a new flagship store in the upscale Minami-Aoyama district in Tokyo. The luxury line has been in operation since 2013, with creations based on designer Issey Miyake’s research and development on pleating, which convey a sense of beauty and ease in form. The new 225-square-meter site, designed by acclaimed Japanese designer Tokujin Yoshioka, takes the joy found in the concept of monozukuri no gemba (making things) and conveys it to visitors through the fusion of experimental technology and handmade craft.

In an intriguing move, the space at the rear of the store will feature an actual pleating machine, in addition to press and sewing machines one might expect to find in a factory. The unison of technologically driven processing and artisanship invites reflection on the place of joy in the manufacturing process, as well as the characterization of power which underlies Issey Miyake’s seihin pleats (garment pleating) method of creation.

Exclusive to the new store is a limited-edition long sleeve T-shirt range under the COLORS title, with all ten shades being made by the very same pleating machine in-store. The machine will be running from 2pm to 5pm everyday until Sunday, August 4, where thereafter it will run every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2pm to 3pm.

HOMME PLISSE ISSEY MIYAKE / AOYAMA

3-18-14 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku

3-5411-5007

11am – 8pm