Our Metropolis Winter Issue 2022-23 is out now! In this issue, we discover those willing to test the limits, push into new ground, and embrace the extraordinary. Whether it’s shredding the slopes in the extreme sports heaven of Japan’s ski resorts, shooting into space with the Japanese group on a mission to protect our planet, or testing your survival skills with Japan’s native hunters, join us for this issue in challenging yourself beyond everything you thought you knew about Japan. Read this issue’s stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations in the link below) or online.
If you'd ever like to get in touch with us, whether you have a story to share or just have a question, drop us a message at editor@metropolisjapan.com or DM us on Instagram.
Read it Online Here
Issue highlights:
Aoi Nagasawa | Wilderness Art
Miyachi | Based in Japan | The Bridge Between the US and Japan
Snowboard and Ski Guide to Japan 2022 – 2023
Extreme Onsen | Would You Dare Bathe Here?
Space Sustainability|The Team Cleaning up Space Trash
Where to find a copy of Metropolis:
Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)
Or read it online
Some of our favorite spots are:
Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku
National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu
Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu
Have a great winter season! Stay tuned for our Spring Issue 2023.
