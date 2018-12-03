Christmas Dining

CASA TEQUILA TOKYO

Christmas is a time of celebration and nothing shouts “party!” the way frozen margaritas do. That’s why you should come by the spacious and cozy Casa Tequila in Kabukicho this holiday season. Take up the two-hour all you can drink margarita offer, which gives you margaritas, beer, cocktails and soft drinks non-stop for ¥4,200. Take the food course with it for nachos, beef steak, menudo and ceviche among other things — and don’t forget to take advantage of the vintage church decor to make your perfect Christmas getaway instagram post (margarita in hand, of course). Metropolis readers are also given a free small-sized plate of nachos to complement the margaritas. Feliz Navidad! Reservations are required to avail your party of the all-you-can-drink course, minimum 3 people.

B1, 1-7-5 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku

Tel: 03-6233-9557

Mon-Fri 4pm-1am, Sat-Sun-Holidays 11am-1am. Closed December 28 — January 3

Website: casatequilatokyo.favy.jp

DUBLINERS’

Christmas is just around the corner and Dubliners’ Pub, the best Irish pub serving delicious draft Guiness in Tokyo, is ready to celebrate!

As well as an array of authentic Irish food and drinks, the pub is offering special Christmas treats such as the petit cheese fondue (¥750) and oyster and vegetable arrabiata-style petit pot (¥800). Hot alcoholic drinks are also available, including a delicious hot wine cocktail (¥800), hot toddy (¥800), Baileys & coffee (¥850) and Irish coffee (¥950).

On top of that, Dubliners’ Pub is proudly hosting a new year countdown for 2019! Come and have a toast at Dubliners Pub to close off the year.

We assure you there’s no better way to celebrate than coming to Dubliners’!



2-29-8 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

Mon-Sat 12pm – 1am, Sun 12pm – 11pm

Tel: 03-5459-1736

Website: www.dubliners.jp

FCD

Food Collective Dining is proud to announce that it will be celebrating unity and diversity this holiday season! With Chiles Mexican Grill, Original Sumo Burger and Rocco’s New York Style Pizza, there is sure to be something for everyone – whether you’re in a party of 50 or a more intimate group, the Christmas decorations and communal eating will fill your heart with merry. Don’t miss the turkey burrito special holiday offer at Chiles, or the “Surf ‘n Turf” shrimp and beef patty burger at Original Sumo Burger. Party reservations are available.



1F Daiyu Bldg., 1-4-10 Nishiazabu, Minato-ku

Tel: 03-6459-2105

11:30am-3pm (L.O. 2:30pm). 5pm-10pm (L.O. 9:30pm)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FCD.Nishiazabu

ROBOT RESTAURANT

Shinjuku’s Robot Restaurant is a dizzying kaleidoscope of gold and shiny surfaces. The all-action floor show involves massive robots, bouncy dancers, mind-blowing flying machines, and more. Audiences are always a merry mix of girls and boys, young and old. Make certain to reserve your meal ahead of time (¥1,000), then confirm by phone one hour before the show for an unforgettable Christmas experience. Special Offer: Bring a copy of the December 2018 Metropolis (or show this ad on your mobile device) for ¥2,000 off admittance to the show.



B2F Shinjuku Robot Bldg, 1-7-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku Seibu-Shinjuku, Shinjuku

Tel: 03-3200-5500

Phone hours 9am-10pm

Business hours 4pm-11pm

Website: www.shinjuku-robot.com

SHOW CLUB KAGURA TOKYO

This holiday season the Roppongi Show Club Kagura is giving you a chance to partake in a celebration of cultures both old and new with Christmas and New Year specials. The entertainment venue is best known for its thrice-daily performances in which kimono-clad dancers take the audience on a journey through the passage of dance over time, with traditional numbers as well as modern choreography and music. Dive into the holiday season at its best in Japan, amongst Christmas decor and the stunning and rich traditional and modern performances. Make the most out of your experience by booking the special Christmas champagne offer or set course (all-you-can-drink with the Chef’s recommended menu, set at either ¥5,000 or ¥6,000). Metropolis readers are also gifted 10 chips per person, to ensure your night is as fun as it can be. Celebrate your Japanese Christmas to the fullest!



Fuji Bldg., 3-10-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Tel: 03-6812-9332

Hours: Mon-Sat 8pm-4am. Closed on Sun and Hols

Website: kagura-tokyo.com