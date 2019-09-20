Jeff Bell at Andaz Tokyo

Spend an evening at one of Tokyo’s highest rooftop bars while sipping cocktails made by one of the world’s most highly-acclaimed mixologists. Jeff Bell has been named winner of “American Bartender of the Year” by Tales of the Cocktail and is currently head bartender at the infamous New York speakeasy PDT (Please Don’t Tell). In addition to holding the title of one of the top 100 bars in the world, the intimate feel and creative cocktail menu proved so popular that it has also branched out to a second venue in Hong Kong.

Tokyo’s nightlife is already a hugely thriving scene, but don’t miss out on the three-day-only event (September 26 – 28) when Bell with be visiting as a guest bartender at Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills. On the menu will be a sample of some of his signature cocktails from PDT (Lion’s Den and Benton’s Old Fashioned) as well as new cocktails that will be created exclusively for the Rooftop Bar, focusing on the philosophy of seasonal fruit and tea (Tokio, Stepping Stone, Yuzu Shandy).

Cocktail List:

Stepping Stone

Umeshu, Aperol, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, champagne, basil leaves

Yuzu Shandy

Tanqueray No.10 gin, ginger syrup, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, Japanese IPA beer, Kimino yuzu soda, cucumber wheels

Lion’s Den (PDT Original)

Don Julio Reposado tequila, lime juice, yellow Chartreuse, simple syrup, shishito pepper

Tokio

Hibiki Japanese Harmony whisky, Andaz 52 sake, Drambuie 15yr, Angostura bitters, koji

Benton’s Old Fashioned (PDT Original)

Benton’s Bacon Fat-Infused Four Roses Yellow Label Bourbon, Vermont grade B maple syrup, Angostura bitters

September 26 — September 28

7pm — 12am

¥2,300 per drink*

(+81) 3 6830 7739

Check here for more details.

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills

1-23-4 Toranomon, Minato-ku

*Prices are subject to consumption tax and a 15% service charge.