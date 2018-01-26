[Sponsored]

AKAMONKAI

Akamonkai Japanese Language School has two campuses and eight dormitories located around Nippori in Tokyo. Boasting 2,050 students from 40 countries, Akamonkai offers a wide range of classes for various levels. The school offers multiple courses to help improve students’ Japanese skills in the most efficient way possible, regardless of goal or level. In recent years, the business employment classes have developed into a specialized and customized curriculum that adapts to each student’s changing needs. Full support is provided from the student’s first day to the day they graduate. The caring faculty at Akamonkai is dedicated to helping all students achieve their Japanese goals, and look forward to meeting talented, worldly thinkers—just like you!

Courses

General Course (1-2 years): ¥748,000 – ¥1,428,000

Business Employment Class (1 year) ¥878,000

Short-term (3 months): ¥180,000

*All courses include textbook fees

6-39-12 Higashi Nippori, Arakawa-ku

Nippori or Mikawashima

Tel: 03-3806-6102

Mon-Fri, 9am – 6pm; closed Sat-Sun & hols

info@akamonkai.ac.jp

www.akamonkai.ac.jp

COLLEGE OF BUSINESS AND COMMUNICATION KAWASAKI

College of Business and Communication (CBC) is a prestigious vocational school renowned as a pioneer in language and business studies. Thousands of its graduates have gone on to success, both in Japan and internationally. Just a one-minute walk from Keikyu Kawasaki Station, the location is perfect for international students traveling to and from work or home. CBC’s curriculum is designed to balance and improve reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills. Those at an intermediate level or higher can take courses to prepare for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N1 and N2, as well as courses in useful business Japanese. CBC also provides special kanji classes. Three-month and six-month courses are held for 22 hours a week. Students taking long-term courses receive commutation passes or discounts on long-distance JR tickets, and the school can help change visa statuses to college student visas. For details, please feel free to call or e-mail the friendly, multilingual staff.

Special offer

One free special kanji course

(8-10 classes, 50 min once a week)

Course

Three-month course

One-year course (College student visa)

22-9 Ekimae-Honcho, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa

Kawasaki

Tel: 044-244-3200

Mon-Fri, 9am-6pm

jpn@cbc.ac.jp

www.cbcjpn.jp/english

EVERGREEN LANGUAGE SCHOOL

Evergreen Language School is located in the quiet residential area of Yutenji, just three stops from Shibuya on the Tōkyū Tōyoko Line. Established 69 years ago, the school has seen more than 50,000 students from around the globe pass through its classrooms. Evergreen strives to create effective, enjoyable classes to help students learn both the language and culture of Japan. Private lessons allow students to choose special materials, and group classes offer the opportunity to learn Japanese while meeting people from all over the world. Evergreen also has an intensive kanji course, lessons designed to prepare students for studies at a Japanese university, and courses that will prepare them for future career interviews. Friendly and professional teachers help build confidence while laying the groundwork for continued learning. Evergreen operates in Jiyugaoka on the Tōyoko Line and can even dispatch teachers to the student’s home or company—which means fewer excuses not to make 2018 the year to conquer the Japanese language!

Courses

Registration fee: ¥10,800*

Tuition (2 days/week): ¥19,440*

Tuition (3 days/week): ¥32,400*

Tuition (intensive course): ¥64,800*

Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N1, N2, N3, N4 Saturday course (2018 July term student visa registration open now)

Private Lesson 10 times ¥48,600*

*Tax included

We accept various types of students from people on student visas to business professionals.

1-21-18 Yutenji, Meguro-ku

Yutenji

Tel: 03-3713-4958

Mon-Fri, 9am-7pm, Sat, 10am-5pm

info@evergreen.gr.jp

www.evergreen.gr.jp

KINCARN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Conveniently located between Tokyo and Yokohama, Kincarn International School is also close to Haneda and Chiba. Kincarn International School does more than simply educate its pupils; it aims to teach kids who will go on to be leaders. The school’s calm and enriching environment is born of a reputation for dependability and stimulating education. The fun, age-appropriate, and engaging curriculum prepares students aged 2 to 6 for entry into well-known international and private schools in the Kanto area. Kincarn combines a kindergarten, a nursery school, and enrichment classes, and offers structured courses that focus on international themes and teach kids to take initiative. Equal emphasis is placed on Japanese and English, to help children become truly bilingual. Access: 14 min from Yokohama, 9 min from Shinagawa, 18 min from Haneda to Keikyu Kawasaki by Keikyu Line.

Focus Areas

English skills

Japanese skills

Social skills

Physical education

Music and rhythm

Arts and Crafts

Science

Elementary school preparation

37-1Tsutsumine, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki

Kawasaki

Tel: 044-233-3970

Mon-Fri, 8am-6pm (half-day program 9:30am-2pm, full-day program 8:00am-6:00pm)

info@kincarn.com

www.kincarn.com

SHINJUKU JAPANESE LANGUAGE SCHOOL

With more than 40 years of educational experience, SNG provides its students a unique learning experience through the Ezoe Method. This method uses differently-shaped and -colored cards to represent the different parts of speech, enabling students to speak with confidence, construct complex sentences and understand formal and informal conversations. Our programs range from total beginner to advanced levels, with various specialized course and class times to suit your needs. SNG has also launched a new digital learning program: Visual Learning Japanese (VLJ). Grammar is explained with help from corresponding videos and online exercises using the Ezoe Method. With additional access to SNG grammar and vocabulary study applications, you can preview or review lessons and study anytime and anywhere! This novel teaching technique, combined with our traditional classroom methodology, creates a whole new experience in language acquisition.

Courses

Full-time weekday classes, evening or Sunday classes

Examination preparation classes (EJU and JLPT)

From beginner to advanced level

Specialized Japanese: business, tourism and Japanese language teacher training

Private lessons

2-9-7 Takadanobaba, Shinjuku-ku

Takadanobaba, Nishiwaseda

Tel: 03-5273-0044

Weekdays 9am-5:30pm, weekends 10am-4pm

snginfo@sng.ac.jp

www.sng.ac.jp/en