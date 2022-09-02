Along the pier where Tokyo Bay and Sumida River meet sits mesm Tokyo, a 5-star hotel that blends art and top-class hospitality for guests who enjoy a hotel experience that inspires creativity. Part of the Marriott Autograph Collection, mesm Tokyo has an eye for the innovative and artful, and constantly excites with its interior design and exhibits inspired by art and the beauty of Tokyo’s changing seasons.

Through the glass doors and boldly illuminated hallway, guests are transported to a realm of royal blue and chic brassy-gold. Everything – the elevators to the lobby, the carpeting, the seasonal artwork on display, the ajisai centerpiece in the lobby – fits the carefully curated color scheme of mesm Tokyo’s world. Classy yet arty, mesm Tokyo’s interior is a visual delight, blurring the line where interior design ends and art begins.

If mesm Tokyo knows how to do anything, it’s coming up with a theme and sticking with it. Their overall theme being “Tokyo Waves,” mesm Tokyo captures the ever-evolving nature of Tokyo and strives to “mesmerize the five senses.” And mesm Tokyo’s theme is present in every detail. The first thing guests see when they arrive at their hotel room is a “welcome art,” a Bearbrick x Tokyo Waves collaboration of a navy blue bear which uses “Ninja Ink” on its design so that when photographed with flash, a face of a daruma appears. The amenities provided in every room, such as the vintage coffee dripper, matcha tea ceremony kit, keyboard piano, notepad with a calligraphy fude pen, retro telephone, toiletries and snacks that have been created in collaboration with famous Japanese companies, show mesm Tokyo’s promise to stimulate all five senses during a stay.

The guest rooms at mesm Tokyo are designed to integrate Japanese tradition with innovation. Though visually quite modern, detailings in the room hint at the Japanese culture mesm Tokyo finds itself in. The red obi jime ropes on the bed headboards, their bathrobes resembling a kimono and a wall installation inspired by Hama Rikyu’s komorebi (light filtering in through trees) all honor Japanese culture within mesm Tokyo’s innovative take on hospitality.

It’s not just the interior that impresses at mesm Tokyo. The view from the lobby on the 16th floor is of the aquatic Tokyo Bay area, the Sky Tree standing center stage in the Asakusa city line in the slight distance and the famous Hama Rikyu garden resting alongside it all. The view of Tokyo Bay and Hama Rikyu from where mesm Tokyo lies is one you can’t get anywhere else.

Guests can enjoy this view of the exquisite metropolitan skyline and traditional Japanese garden while indulging in a cup of coffee or a light lunch at the bar lounge Whisk. Often hosting creative food events, their current “Afternoon Exhibition” is an afternoon tea inspired by Johannes Vermeer. The afternoon tea sends guests back in time, starting with a tiger bread mini burger that uses spices and breads typical of the Netherlands from the Baroque period, a pate de fruits colored a lapis lazuli blue reminiscent of the paints Vermeer is famous for, to a traditional Dutch prune tart. Each piece from the eight sweet and savory dishes represents a point in time in Vermeer’s life, and gives a taste of Holland in its Golden Age.

The tea ends with a bang with a stunning cake inspired by Vermeer’s most famous work, “Girl with a Pearl Earring.” A flaky pie layered with rose and berry mousses is domed in a mascarpone layer and draped by a golden crepe, giving the illusion of the famous turban of the nameless girl. And of course, the plate wouldn’t be finished without a large candy pearl that can be cracked open to release a passionfruit and orange sauce to be enjoyed with the cake or the crepe for a new flavor. The afternoon tea is also served with two mocktails, an apple and elderflower drink, both staple ingredients of the Netherlands.

Finishing up the afternoon tea with a cup of coffee, guests can enjoy the view from mesm Tokyo’s large glass walls overlooking the city. If you’re someone who loves a fun theme during a luxurious hotel stay, mesm Tokyo just might be your match. Take a trip to Hamamatsucho next time you’re looking to be inspired by and immersed in art for an indulgent tea time or an overnight stay.