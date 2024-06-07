LOVEHO SELECTS June 2024 Check out this month's featured Tokyo creatives! By Tokyo Love Hotels

Digital Artist: Eri Harigai

LoveHo says:

For our June event at Tokyo Love Hotels, we had the honor to host digital artist and design powerhouse Eri Harigai. Her world of beautiful and detailed 3D flower patterns and environments invites the viewer to an immersive dimension that feels as distant as it is palpable. Her work has been exhibited worldwide, and we are grateful to be part of this journey.

Biography:

Eri is a digital artist based in Japan.

Her art fuses East Asian and Western aesthetics, drawing inspiration from her cross-cultural background. She delves into themes of ‘home’ and ‘connection,’ a journey inspired by the disconnection and isolation she felt upon moving to her home country.

With over a decade of experience creating live performance visuals, Eri has produced award-winning projection mapping art showcased at light art festivals internationally.

In 2021, when live events were affected by the pandemic, she recognized the potential in crypto art and the Metaverse. Since then, her digital art has been exhibited in places such as ARTECHOUSE DC, Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) and Art Dubai.

Message from Eri Harigai:

“By the time you’re reading this, I would’ve just finished an exciting event with Tokyo LoveHotels! If you missed out, I’ll be having my next exhibition in July in Osaka. We will be sharing more physical art and goods so stay tuned!“

Instagram:

@eri_harigai

Official Website:

eriharigai.com/

Performer: Lily Yurika

LoveHo says:

Lily Yurika is an art form. Combining pole dancing with the contemporary she projects a beautiful in-between state of calm and eager anticipation, challenging the boundaries and status quo of what a genre should entail. Lily Yurika is a rare gem in Tokyo, and we recommend you go see her performances.

Biography:

Lily (Yurika) Deakin is a performer based in Tokyo, Japan.

Her passion for dance started at the age of three, with a focus on classical ballet. Breaking away from her traditional roots, she first garnered attention as an underground shibari model for one of Japan’s top rope artists. While continuing to work in the rope scene, she took up pole dancing, now offering lessons as well as organizing her own events in Tokyo.

Message from Lily Yurika:

“With a mixed background, the concept of translation has always presented a fascinating challenge to me. Certain words, turns of phrase and cultural nuances can spark deep conversations or lead to terrible misunderstandings. When dancing, I feel relieved of the pressure to accurately translate and can instead explore my ability to convey a feeling without relying on words. I am deeply grateful to Love Hotels for providing me with a platform to grow and play.”

Instagram:

@lily_yurika_

Brand: Christopia

LoveHo says:

Christopia is full of heartfelt creations. From knitted headwear to bags and book covers, her pieces combine utility with charm. Christopia’s connection to nature and love for handmade garments bring a sense of much-needed simplicity and genuineness to today’s society.

Christopia is an art world and experience created by the artist using different crafts such as knitting and painting. Through Christopia, the artist transforms traditional crafts into immersive experiences that evoke joy, happiness, and comfort. By blending vibrant paintings with intricate knitwork, the artist invites viewers into a unique realm where art becomes a shared, uplifting journey. Christopia is not just a collection of artworks; it is a heartfelt endeavor to connect with others and spread positivity.

Biography:

Message from Christopia:

“I started knitting on my own in 2022. I use my senses to create things that make people feel energized and good when they wear Christopia. As for my artwork, ever since I was a child I loved drawing. I started drawing again after a long time and found I still love it and now I wish to share it with everyone since it brought me so much joy. Please check it out!”

Instagram:

@christopia_22

