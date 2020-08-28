I’d have to admit, as probably you must as well, that I get a little impatient when during the Oscars they get to the ho-hum sound mixing and editing bits. But hoo boy, that’s not likely to happen again.

This brilliantly entertaining and informative documentary knits together filmed interviews with legendary sound pioneers and visionary directors and throws in some innovative graphics.

It chronicles the sub-industry’s development from the first talkie (1927’s The Jazz Singer) to the immersive and emotional multi-channel super-Dolby, up-and-down-and-all-around cinematic experience we have today. First-time director Midge Costin, a veteran sound engineer, also made it fun, and as a plus she actually takes the time to delve into the creative process. A must for aspiring directors, or hell, anyone who likes movies.

(94 min)