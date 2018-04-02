The Masters of Arts at Park Hyatt Tokyo

Music and champagne meet in one of Tokyo’s most iconic settings when the third volume of The Masters of Arts is hosted at the Park Hyatt Tokyo on April 12. The event, established in 2017, is a Park Hyatt Tokyo original series that showcases master artists and their respective creative industries. The one-day event will be hosted as a luxury gala dinner with drinks and live music.

This year’s extravaganza is features masters of music and champagne. Representing the art form of music is Keiichiro Shibuya and Naruyoshi Kikuchi, who will give mesmerizing piano and saxophone performances. Classically trained at Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music, Keiichiro Shibuya’s musical talents include electronic music, piano and opera performance. Shibuya has been recognized throughout many parts of the world for his performance of “THE END” with Japan’s favorite vocaloid Hatsune Miku in 2012, making it the first ever vocaloid opera in the world.

Naruyoshi Kikuchi is a premier saxophone and keyboard musician with a multifaceted career as a singer, rapper, songwriter, producer, composer, bandleader, radio and TV personality, university professor, writer and essayist. Kikuchi diverse skill set has made him a national treasure. In just seven years, he produced over 20 albums with the American jazz label Impulse! Records (the label associated with John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner and Duke Ellington).

To accompany high-class French cuisine with high-class performances, the masters of champagne at Laurent-Perrier will be offering guests four varieties of champagne. Special guest Philippe Sauzedde, Brand Ambassador for Laurent-Perrier, will be present to share his expertise.

This vibrant dinner-show will be held on the 41st floor of Park Hyatt Tokyo at the French brasserie, Girandole.

Doors open at 6:30PM. Event starts at 7PM. For ¥35,000 per person, this deal will include a four-course dinner with four varieties (three magnum bottles) of Laurent-Perrier champagne. For inquiries and reservations for The Masters of Arts, contact Girandole by phone at +81 3 5323 3459, or email tokyo.park@hyatt.com.