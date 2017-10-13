Where to Drink with a View

Bellovisto, Cerulean Tower

Cerulean’s Bellovisto is just a 10-minute walk from Shibuya Crossing, but is a sanctuary of soft jazz piano, friendly staff, no lines, plentiful drinks and a spectacular view overlooking Yoyogi Park and beyond. Located on the 42nd floor of Cerulean Tower, Bellovisto has bar seats — no charge before 7pm, ¥1,300 after — as well as a lounge area. The beer and wine are the same price as the cocktails, making cocktails a pleasingly economical choice. For a hot Tokyo arrival tip, you can catch the airport Limousine Bus from either Haneda or Narita directly to Cerulean Tower, and go straight up to the bar to set a solid foundation for your Tokyo trip. Open from 4pm until 1am.

The Sun Café

The Sun Café is up on the 52nd floor of Roppongi Hills’ Mori Tower. The tower is also home to the Mori Art Museum, which attracts high-calibre exhibitions from around the world. The Sun Café is a perfect spot for a post-cultural debriefing with a glass of bubbles as you look out across the Tokyo skyline. The beverage menu is short but covers all bases -— Chandon Brut for ¥1,200 a glass, Moët & Chandon for ¥1,700 a glass, Japanese white and red wine, Japanese Fuji Sanroku Whisky, Kirin Ichiban beer and cocktails to order. The cafe also offers a colorful food menu, with cured meat plates, pasta and rye bread sandwiches. Open 11am–11pm.

Two Rooms

The open-air deck at Two Rooms is a classic “come for one, stay for ten” situation. Located on the fifth floor of the AO Building in Omotesando, it has elegant views of the surrounding skyscrapers stretching out across the skyline. There are blankets and heaters on cooler nights, and the sophisticated but casual setting makes it a great venue for both larger groups and more intimate affairs. The drink menu features a substantial selection of wines, as well as cocktails, spirits, beer and other tipples. The bar snack menu includes Japanese-accented Western food like fried chicken wings with yuzu kosho aioli. The bar is open from 11:30am until 2am (10pm Sundays).

The Peak Bar & New York Bar, Park Hyatt Tokyo

There are two options for drinks-with-a-view at Shinjuku’s Park Hyatt — The Peak Bar and New York Grill (aka, the Lost in Translation bar). The Peak Bar is on the 41st floor, a small but stylish lounge bar surrounded by washi- paper lanterns. The bar offers a Twilight Time nomihoudai (free-flowing drinks) and tabehoudai (all-you-can-eat) canapés deal for ¥4,000 daily from 5pm to 8pm, with a DJ from 6 to 10pm Wednesday through Saturday. The New York Grill is on the 52nd floor. You’ll most likely need to queue, and it can get expensive with the ¥2,500 cover charge (after 8pm). The live jazz is pretty painfully cheesy (or perfectly, depending on how you look at it), but it’s iconic and exciting, and the burgers are fantastic.

Rooftop Bar, Andaz

The Rooftop Bar of the luxurious Andaz Hotel is a semi open-air terrace setting that dazzles. The design is the work of prestigious Japanese architect Shinichiro Ogata, with touches such as a lowered tea ceremony-like room on entry, and the copper roofing and shingling of a traditional Shinto shrine. Up on the 52nd floor of Tokyo’s second-tallest building, Toranomon Hills, the bar offers sweeping views right out to Tokyo Bay. The drinks menus includes many original Japanese-inspired cocktails using seasonal fruit, teas and sake. Open 5pm–midnight Sunday through Thursday (until 1am Friday and Saturday). No cover charge 5–8pm, ¥2000 after.

Sky Lounge Stellar Garden, The Prince Park Tower

The Stellar Garden, on the top (33rd) floor of the swanky Prince Park Tower Hotel offers panoramic Tokyo views and a surrealistically upfront view of Tokyo Tower. The room is a three-tiered layout with leather sofas facing the floor-to-ceiling windows on the first tier, the next tier arranged with small tables and booths, and then the bar. There’s a comprehensive drinks menu, with original cocktails as well as wine. Snacks include canapés, hamburgers and toasted sandwiches. Open 5pm–2am. Cover charge ¥520.

Budget-friendly options

Hikarie Sky Lobby

The Sky Lobby on the 11th floor of the Hikarie Building is a floor-to-ceiling glass-wall enclosure overlooking Shibuya Crossing and beyond. It may not be the highest view around, but it’s still impressive. The nearby architectural model of Shibuya 2020 is interesting to check out, and contextualizes the seemingly never-ending construction in the area. Catch the glass elevator up, stopping off at the 8th floor to check out the D47 project, which showcases exhibitions, products and food from

different regions across Japan. You can buy craft beer and cup sake here. Alternatively, there’s a Lawson’s on the 11th floor for other beverage options. Open 10am–midnight.

Saigoyama Koen Daikanyama

Saigoyama Koen is a small but substantially leafy and grassy park just off the Yamate-dori in Daikanyama. There are locals walking dogs, some swings and lots of benches for sitting and taking in the views out towards Setagaya — a relaxed spot to watch the sunset (or rise, depending on the length of your night out). Booze and other refreshments are offered at the conbini across the road.