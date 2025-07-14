English-Speaking Mental Health Services in Tokyo A comprehensive guide to get the right help for you in Japan By Metropolis

Finding English-speaking mental health services in Tokyo can be challenging, but support is available. Whether you’re seeking therapy, counseling, or psychiatric care, there are several clinics in Tokyo that cater to the international community. This guide provides essential information on accessible, professional mental health services in Tokyo to help you navigate your options and get the support you need while living in Japan.

Tokyo Psychiatry Clinic at American Clinic Tokyo

American Clinic Tokyo is a well-established private medical institution that has been providing a variety of healthcare services to international residents in English over the last 70 years. They run a psychiatry clinic led by Dr Andrew Kissane every Monday, Thursday and Friday throughout the year. The clinic provides assessment and treatment for a wide range of conditions, including anxiety and mood disorders such as depression, trauma and stressor-related disorders, neurodevelopmental disorders and psychosis. Appointments can be made either by phone or email. Please note that psychiatric assessments and treatments can only be conducted in person, not via telehealth.

📍 3F, No.1 Niikura Bldg, 1-7-4 Akasaka, Minato-ku

📞 TEL: 03-6441-0969

🌐 Website: americanclinictokyo.com

📧 Email: info@americanclinictokyo.com

🌏 Languages: English, Japanese, Mandarin

⏰ Hours: Mon, Thur & Fri (Tokyo Psychiatry Clinic); Mon – Fri: 9am – 12pm, 3pm – 6pm (all other appointments at American Clinic)

Closed: Weekends & National Holiday

Tokyo Mental Health Shintomi Therapy Office

Tokyo Mental Health Shintomi Therapy Office provides in-person counseling, psychotherapy, and psychological services with English-speaking counselors, therapists, and psychologists. With a vision of delivering easily accessible, age-inclusive and high-quality mental health support to the international community in Tokyo, the clinic offers a trusted space to address a range of well-being concerns such as depression, anxiety, emotional instability, stress and trauma. The clinic also provides psychological assessments for a number of developmental disorders such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and learning disabilities, as well as cognitive difficulties such as attention, memory, executive functioning, and language. These services are offered in English for children, adolescents and adults. Bookings for appointments are required and can be made either through the clinic’s online contact form or email address.

📍6F, Urbane Mitsui Building, 2-4-6 Shintomi, Chuo-ku

📞 TEL: 03-6280-4750

🌐 Website: tokyomentalhealth.com

📧 Email: enquiries@tokyomentalhealth.com

⏰ Hours: Mon – Fri: 9am – 8pm ; Weekends: 9am – 7pm

TELL Japan

TELL is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to providing confidential, world-class support and counseling services to Japan’s international community. They offer remote channels of support through their Lifeline and online chat service for those who may be experiencing anything from general worry to suicidal thoughts For professional counseling and children (only) psychological assessments, in-person appointments are available at their Tokyo office. Online teletherapy sessions can be scheduled on weekdays from 10 AM to 3 PM, with appointments made through their online form.

📍Wesley Foundation 2F, 6-10-11 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku

📞 TEL: 03-4550-1146 (Appointments)

📞 TEL: 0800-300-8355 (Lifeline)

🌐 Website: telljp.com

📧 Email: clinical.assist@telljp.com

⏰ Hours: Mon – Sun: 9am – 9pm

Kayaba-cho Mental Health Care Clinic

Kayaba-cho Mental Health Care Clinic provides a variety of services in areas of internal medicine, psychiatry and psychosomatic medicine. In addition to providing support for residents and holders of national health insurance, they also offer care for short term visitors. Consultations in English are only available on Tuesdays , Wednesdays, and Saturdays. While appointments for first-time visitors can be made online, all other returning patients are required to make appointments via phone.

📍2F, Hekizan Building, 2-8-10 Nihonbashi-Kayabacho, Chuo-ku

📞 TEL: 03-5643-9855

🌐 Website: kk-c.com

⏰ Hours: Tue – Fri: 10:30am – 1:30pm, 3:30pm – 7:30pm; Sat: 10am – 2pm

Closed: Mon, Sat afternoon, Sun & National Holidays

Meguro Counseling Center, Douglas Berger, M.D., Ph.D

Meguro Counseling Center provides a range of counseling and psychotherapy services catered for the international community in English, as well as in Japanese for the local Japanese community. Therapists at the clinic have experience in delivering care across a wide range of services including individual and group counseling for children, adolescents and adults, and treatment for common mental health conditions such as anxiety and mood disorders, eating disorders and personality disorders. Appointments at the clinic can be made either by phone, or by filling in the email form on their website.

📍3-36-27 Kamimeguro, Meguro-ku

📞 TEL: 03-3716-6624

🌐 Website: megurocounseling.com

⏰ Hours: Mon – Sat & National Holidays: 7:30am to 12pm; Mon – Fri: 6:45pm to 11:15pm

Closed: Sun

Noma Mental Health Clinic

Located in Yokohama, Noma Mental Health Clinic provides comprehensive, face-to-face therapy for individuals, couples, families, and groups of all ages. Their services range from treating common mental health disorders to counseling for interpersonal relationships, personal growth, and emotional well-being. The clinic places a strong emphasis on children’s mental health, offering specialized support for developmental disorders, bullying, and school absences. To make an appointment or request changes to an existing appointment, patients should directly call the office.

📍601, Hara Bldg, 32 Yamashita-cho, Naka-ku, Yokohama

📞 TEL: 045-651-3711

🌐 Website: noma-mhc.com

⏰ Hours: Mon – Wed: 9:30am – 6pm ; Fri: 9am – 7pm; Sat: 9:30am – 5pm

Closed: Thur, Sun & National Holidays

The Bluff Medical and Dental Clinic

This Yokohama-based medical and dental clinic offers psychotherapy services with Dr. Robert Leonhardt once a week in English, German and Japanese. Through the use of a psychoanalytic therapeutic approach, he focuses on uncovering the basic conflicts that create the basis for neurotic disorders and offers therapeutic services for cases of anxiety, depression, couples counseling, and cultural adaptation problems. The clinic employs an anonymous booking system through which only patients’ phone numbers are exclusively shared with Dr Leonhardt via the online form. Afterward, the patient can expect to receive a return call directly from the doctor to confirm a counseling appointment.

📍82, Yamate-cho, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa

📞 TEL: 045-641-6961

📧 Email: doctor@bluffclinic.com

🌐 Website: bluffclinic.com

⏰ Hours: Mon, Tue, Thur – Sat: 9am – 12:30pm, 1:30pm – 5pm ; Wed: 9am – 1pm (medical services only, no dental)

Closed: Wednesday afternoon, Sunday, and national holidays

English-Speaking Lifeline and Crisis Hotlines

If you are in crisis and would like to seek immediate support, please do not hesitate to contact the following services below:

📞TELL Japan: 0800-300-8355 (toll-free) or 03-5774-0992

Hours: Saturday 9am – Mon 11pm; Tue – Thur: 9am – 11pm; Friday 9am – 2am

Please kindly check the TELL hours as the hotline and chat service may be subject to change.



📞 Childline Japan: 0120-99-7777

Hours: Mon – Sun: 4pm – 9pm

English and Japanese

Under 18-year-olds only



📞 Emergency Line: 110 (Police) or 119 (Emergency Medical Services).



