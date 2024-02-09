Pop-up Stores in Tokyo February 2024 Valentines, Fashion, and Themed Cafes By Naomi Hannah

Chanel ‘Chance’ special event

Until Feb 13

For a limited time, Chanel brings you a special event for their famed Chance perfume. The event will feature their four iconic Chance scents – the fresh Chance Eau Fraîche, the soft Chance Eau Tendre, the vibrant Chance Eau Vivre, and the mysterious and classic Chance. Along with this, a limited edition Chance hand cream trio will be on offer. Enjoy a piece of luxury with Chanel this February.

1 Chome-28-1 Minami Ikebukuro, Toshima City

10 am- 9 pm

Free Admission

Website

Valentine Patisserie Pop-up

Until Feb 14

Looking for some Valentine’s goods? Look no further, as various popular patisseries will gather at Shinjuku NEWoman to offer you the best delicacies for Valentine’s Day from around the world. Starting January 29, the Kobe-ha store will open the event with other luxury chocolatiers and patisseries joining from February 9 until February 14. Find the perfect Valentine’s gift for yourself or your special someone at the Valentine Patisserie Event at Shinjuku NEWoman.

4 Chome-1-6 Shinjuku, Shinjuku City (2F Ekinaka event space)

Weekdays/Saturdays 8:00am – 8:30pm

Sundays and holidays 8:00am – 8:00pm

Free Admission

Website

Loewe SS24 Precollection Pop-up

Until Feb 14

Get a feel of spring early with the Loewe SS24 Precollection Pop-up at Shibuya Parco. With the upcoming season, Loewe has selected their newest collection of wallets and various other pieces in blushing pinks and fresh greens for this pop-up shop, perfect for the Japanese spring. Those who purchase the leather goods from this collection will also receive a special peach blossom charm.

15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya City (1F Pop-up space)

11 am- 9 pm

Free Admission

Website

Queen Pop-up Store

Until Feb 18

Calling Queen lovers to Harajuku for the Queen Greatest Pop-up Store. With the upcoming Queen and Adam Lambert Japan Tour, this pop-up store will celebrate the deep bond that has been established between Queen and Japan since their first visit to Japan in 1975. The shop will feature items with a mix of Japanese themes and the rock taste of the band, along with an exhibition of valuable pieces related to the members of Queen.

Shibuya City, Jingumae, 1 Chome−6−9 OM169ビル

11 am – 8 pm

Free Admission

Website

Toufu Pop-up Store

Until Feb 18

Explore the art of bonsai (traditional Japanese sculptural gardening) at the Toufu Tokyo Pop-up store. Surrounding the theme of “Rebirth”, and incorporating SDG goals, the team at Toufu has upcycled dead bonsai into modern interior design, fashion and art. This new, innovative form of bonsai, coined as re-bonsai, is a form of art created with beautiful environmental considerations, utilizing photocatalytic coating to actively produce oxygen as a live plant would. Enjoy this wonderfully artistic pop-up show at Shibuya Parco this February.

15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya City (3F Pop-up space)

11 am – 9 pm

Website

Pickles the Frog pop-up cafe

Until Mar 3

Get in the Valentine’s spirit with Pickles the Frog at the special pop-up, ‘Pickles the Frog cafe- present for you!’. With the central theme of “a present for a special someone”, the menu consists of a variety of lovely foods that are sure to get you in the Valentine’s mood. The menu will offer both sweet and savory options with special Pickles the Frog-themed goods as well. Make your reservation from the official website.

Shinjuku City, Nishishinjuku, 1 Chome−1−3 7th floor

11:20 am – 9:40pm

Admission:¥660



Haikyuu Pop-up Cafe

Feb 16- Feb 26

In celebration of the release of their newest movie Haikyuu!! the Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump, animate will be hosting a special pop-up Haikyuu cafe. With a themed menu taking inspiration from both Karasuno and Nekoma featured in the movie, this pop-up cafe is a must for Haikyuu and anime lovers. Limited edition goods such as stickers and badges are also available on a first-come, first-served basis, get your hands on them quickly.

(This is a take-out-only cafe- no seating will be available)



1 Chome-20-7 Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima City

11 am – 9 pm (The shop will close once the goods are sold out)

Free Admission

Website