Noku Hotels is a company that offers unique travel experiences. Hotels are located in Asian destinations around the world, including Kyoto, Osaka, Maldives, and Phuket.

Noku Kyoto offers modern comfort fused with ancient heritage. The intimate living breathing spaces are made warm and wonderful by the hotel’s quest for perfection. Noku Kyoto is conveniently situated above the Marutamachi Subway Station (Exit 4) and is accessible via a 7-minutes ride from JR Kyoto Station on the Karasuma line.

The 81 room boutique hotel features 24-hour concierge service, an all-day café, newly renovated basement lounge, and complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property.

Each spacious guestroom is fully equipped with a flat-screen TV, welcome amenities, and complimentary non-alcoholic drinks. The private bathroom comes with a bathtub that is ideal to rest and relax after a day of exploring the sights of Kyoto.

At Noku Kyoto, the rooms are curated with the guests in mind. Guests are able to discover their own personal space in Noku Kyoto. The hotel provides four special rooms for guests to choose from.

The House Room is spacious and quiet. It is bathed in soft warm tones, and provides the comfort of home. The Deluxe Room is lavish, and provides luxurious comfort. It is a pure indulgence for the body and soul, perfect for a relaxing and calming vacation. The Premium Room Expansive is designed with elegant lines, and provides hand-crafted comfort and curated art. It is a collaboration of beauty from every perspective. Lastly, the Noku Studio provides intimate sleeping and living spaces. It is spacious, and sunlit. Beautiful, perfect, echoes of home. All rooms accommodate 1-3 people.

You can also enjoy the Noku Cafe inside the hotel. Milk moustaches, buttered fingers, egg-smeared grins. Enjoy the hearty breakfasts with your family or friends, and create everlasting memories. Comfortable conversations, comfort food? Fun and games over coffee and tea, magic moments with friends and family? These are definitely on the menu. Noku Cafe is an integral part of your adventure in Kyoto.

There are also special packages like the Kyoto Beverages Package, Eco Plan, Pampering Package, and much more. Check out the other options here and see which service best fits for you.

Dining and sightseeing attractions like the Kyoto Imperial Palace and Nijo Castle are within walking distance from Noku Kyoto.

Having boutique accommodation means better attention to design details and quality amenities for the guests to feel the comforts of home. A guest staying at Noku is a valued friend and they are there to provide warm service and assistance for a memorable local travel experience.

Visit nokuhotels.com/Kyoto for more!