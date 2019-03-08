ONE Championship: A New Era

ONE Championship is the world’s largest martial arts organization, featuring bouts across the full spectrum of martial arts such as muay thai, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, karate, taekwondo, submission grappling and more.

ONE has achieved some of the highest TV ratings and social media engagement metrics across Asia with its distinctive brand of Asian values, world-class athletes and world-class production. ONE is held in the largest stadiums in the most iconic cities across Asia with a global broadcast reach to 1.7 billion potential viewers across 138 countries.

ONE Championship will usher in a new era of martial arts, in Japan, with its inaugural show in Tokyo on March 31 2019.

With four World Championship bouts, ONE: A NEW ERA is without a doubt the biggest event in ONE Championship history. At the top of the card, ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang will defend his belt in a rematch with Japanese martial arts icon Shinya Aoki.

In one of three co-main events, ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee moves up in weight in a quest to become the first ever female two-division mixed martial arts World Champion. Standing in her way is Chinese powerhouse Xiong Jing Nan, ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion.

In addition, two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang will defend his middleweight strap against Japanese contender Ken Hasegawa in an epic rematch of their 2018 Bout of the Year, this time on the challenger’s home turf.

Lastly, ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin Belingon faces Bibiano Fernandes for the third time to decide once and for all who the best bantamweight on the planet really is.

ONE: A NEW ERA will also see the highly-anticipated debuts of mixed martial arts megastars Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson, who are competing in ONE’s Lightweight and Flyweight Grand Prix tournaments, respectively.

Capping off the stacked main card is a showdown between two kickboxing legends in Andy Souwer and Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex.

March 31 promises to be the best showcase of world-class martial arts action Tokyo has ever seen.

https://www.onefc.com/events/a-new-era/

Buy tickets here: https://ticket.tickebo.jp/pc/en/ONE_tokyo/