With COVID-19 restrictions easing and the Japan borders finally reopening for tourists, there’s an explosion of events lined up in Tokyo this November. With so many to choose from, our editors had a tough time whittling the list down, but we’ve finally rounded up our favorite highlights and top picks. Head out into the city for these festivals, exhibitions and events:

Nov 5 – 6

Friendship DAO Party

HIP LAND MUSIC’s distribution service “FRIENDSHIP.” will hold an all-night event “SSR (SHIBUYA SOUND RIVERSE) Presents FRIENDSHIP. DAO PARTY” on Saturday, November 5. Down a Red Bull and head to Ebisu LIQUIDROOM to catch artists including Fake Creators (LITE, DÉ DÉ MOUSE), The fin., saccharin, and bed—with more to potentially be announced. The event celebrates the launch of FRIENDSHIP. DAO, a tool for building a music community that the team hopes will evolve into a global music-listening ecosystem.



Ebisu Liquid Room

Higashi 3-16-6 Shibuya-ku

¥3,500

From Nov 5

Creema YAMABIKO FES 2022

“Creema”, the biggest handmade marketplace in Japan, will hold Creema YAMABIKO FES 2022 at the base of Mt. Fuji in Yu-Run Park Tamaho, Shizuoka. At the first “Creema YAMABIKO FES” in 2021, a total of more than 10,000 people camped, glamped and danced. The outdoor music stage saw 12 artists perform, plus visitors explored the craft market, workshop, roaster coffee drinking and the “Sauna Village”. This year, the venue scale has more than doubled!

Ticket prices vary

Yu RUN Park Tamaho

2112 Nakabata

Gotemba City, Shizuoka

Nov 25 – 27

Tokyo Comic Con

Don your wigs and dust off your cosplay because Tokyo Comic Con is back! As the first time that the three-day convention will be held in Tokyo since 2019, otakus across the city are gearing up for a blast of meeting pop-culture idols and grabbing the latest anime swag. Special guest appearances confirmed already include Karen Gillan (‘Doctor Who’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’) as well as ‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower.

¥4,400

Makuhari Messe

2-1 Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba-shi, Chiba

November 1 – 30

Mt. Takao Autumn Leaves Festival

It’s the time of year to get out, stretch your legs and do a spot of leaf peeping. Mt. Takao is known as a great spot close to Tokyo to check out the kouyou (autumn leaves) and Mt. Takao Autumn Leaves Festival is a good way to make the most of it throughout November. Weekends and holidays throughout the month will feature live performances from Taiko drummers, yasakoi dancers and orchestras, as well as opportunities to taste local sake.

MT. TAKAO

ADMISSION: FREE

JAPAN-GUIDE.COM

Nov 19 – 20

Brazilian Day



The Chamber of Commerce of Brazil in Japan (CCBJ) invites everyone to Festival Brasil or Brazilian Day Tokyo at Yoyogi Park for a weekend of live music, classic Brazilian foods, products and services from Brazil. The objective of the event is to increase the friendship between Brazilians and Japanese and other internationals who live in Japan. The event is also to celebrate the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil in 2022.

Free

Yoyogi Park

2-1 Jinnan

Shibuya-ku

Nov 27

The 11th International Friendly Run

Diplomats, embassy staff and international residents from around the world don their running shoes and joggers to get to know each other better by running beside the sea. Now in its 11th year, part of this year’s entry fee will be donated to the Great East Japan Earthquake disaster area for supporting its restoration and education sectors.

Donation event

Daiba Shiokaze Park

1 Higashiyashio

Shinagawa-ku

Nov 3 – 6

Art Week Tokyo

Tokyo’s annual showcase of contemporary art is back, this time connecting over 50 of the city’s leading museums, galleries and art spaces through four days of coordinated programming. The event’s new bus service makes navigating the Tokyo art scene easier than ever before. Six routes connect all participating venues—just download the free AWT PASS app to get unlimited rides between venues.

Free

Various locations acros Tokyo

Nov 27

Pirates of Tokyo Bay



The comedy group Pirates of Tokyo Bay are putting on a bilingual show at What the Dickens bar in Ebisu on November 27. Based in Kanto, the group is a short-form improv comedy group that performs comedy similar to “Whose Line is it Anyway?” The show will be in both English and Japanese, so there’s something for everyone. All tickets come with one drink. New members are welcome to join the group—inquire about their auditions.

¥2,000

What the Dickens

1-13-3 Ebisu Nishi, Shibuya-ku

