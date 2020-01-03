MOSHI MOSHI ROOMS: ORIGAMI

Born out of the success of its ever-so-kawaii sister SAKURA comes the latest addition to the MOSHI MOSHI ROOMS family. Aptly named ORIGAMI, the Airbnb accommodation opened in August and is essentially like sleeping inside a world of Japanese papercraft, but without the papercuts.

As part of MOSHI MOSHI NIPPON, both rooms were designed in line with the project’s aim: to share Japanese culture with the world. Both prove to be an ideal embodiment of this, embracing the country’s oldest, most beautiful traditions and culture alongside the quirky, contemporary feel of Harajuku’s infamous subculture.

Situated about an 8-minute walk from Harajuku Station, there couldn’t be a better location to share the latter with travelers visiting Tokyo. The MOSHI MOSHI ROOMS’ building is right beside the main area branching from Takeshita Dori Street — perfect for shopping and spying the most “out-there” of Tokyo’s street fashion — but is still nestled away just enough to avoid the noise of the crowds.

ORIGAMI differs from its cherry blossom sibling, though, in that it offers guests more of a traditional ryokan-style stay in addition to a Harajuku culture aesthetic. With its comfortable futon beds, sliding doors and tatami flooring, the room feels unexpectedly like a cozy countryside inn despite the bold-themed decorations, statement furniture and hot pink color scheme.

Its hosts thankfully paid as much attention to the practicality of the room as they did to its highly-Instagrammable interior. From expected necessities such as a washing machine and kitchen area, to the minute details like the tea set and little goodies, everything has been carefully planned and arranged in true omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) style. There’s even straighteners and curlers arranged at the large dressing table as well as a wardrobe of kimono and paper parasols for guests to dress up, enjoy the themed space and, of course, take lots of pictures.

In terms of accessibility, there’s unfortunately no elevator. However, the staff is available during check-in times (4pm – 8pm) or check-out (from 9am) to help carry luggage up or down the stairs. There’s also a cheerful garden and barbecue area on the rooftop overlooking the Harajuku skyline that guests are free to use if there’s no event that day.

While this kawaii style might not suit everyone, and the price of ¥40,000 per night might put you off a little compared to staying in a hostel or regular hotel, ORIGAMI is perfect for large groups or guests looking to treat themselves with something a little out of the ordinary. The accommodation can comfortably house six guests and has speakers for music, making it ideal for small parties eager to explore Harajuku’s streets.

ORIGAMI on Airbnb

¥40,000 per night

MOSHI MOSHI ROOMS

Jingumae 2-18-7, Shibuya-ku

rooms.moshimoshi-nippon.jp/