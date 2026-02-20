Affordable Monthly Rentals in Japan for Remote Workers and Digital Nomads A low-cost taste of nomadic living By Metropolis

In 2020, Japan had more than 8 million akiya (vacant homes), according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. At the same time, remote work surged, untethering thousands from traditional offices. The result? A quiet shift toward flexible, monthly living across Japan.

For remote workers, long-term travelers and residents craving a change of scenery, monthly rentals in Japan can cost far less than a standard urban lease. Here are three platforms making longer stays more accessible.

Here are some housing options to get started.

ADDress: Live anywhere in Japan for a flat rate

An ADDress listing in Chiba (address.love)

Launched to address Japan’s growing akiya problem, ADDress renovates vacant homes and turns them into subscription-based residences across the country. Members can stay at participating properties nationwide for a flat monthly fee.

Plans typically include utilities such as gas, electricity and water, along with basic amenities. Many homes are located in coastal towns, mountain villages and regional communities, offering a slower pace of life without sacrificing WiFi.

Booking is simple: create an account, choose a property and request your dates. Some plans allow partners or family members to stay at no extra cost, making it appealing for couples testing out regional life.

Official website: address.love

HafH: A Global Co-Living Network Starting in Japan

HafH Nagasaki SAI (hafh.com)

Founded in Nagasaki, HafH began as a Japan-based travel subscription service and has since expanded internationally. Monthly plans vary depending on credits and destinations.

Unlike traditional rentals, HafH focuses on co-living. Members often share common spaces with other travelers and remote workers, creating built-in social opportunities. For solo movers who don’t want total isolation, this structure can make settling into a new city easier.

Reservations are handled through a credit system: sign up, choose your destination and book through the platform.

Official website: hafh.com

Airbnb: Flexible Monthly Rentals Across Japan

An Airbnb apartment in Japan.

With tens of thousands of listings across Japan, Airbnb remains one of the most flexible tools for short- to mid-term stays. Monthly discounts are common, particularly outside major city centers.

From apartments in Sapporo to homes in Okinawa, options span nearly every prefecture. For those who prefer privacy and full control over location and layout, Airbnb offers the widest range of styles and price points.

Official website: airbnb.com

Weave Living

For those who prefer to stay in Tokyo but want flexibility without the usual key money and long-term contracts, Weave Living offers fully furnished, design-forward apartments with flexible lease terms.

Properties are located in central neighborhoods, with private studios and shared amenities such as lounges and coworking areas. Utilities and WiFi are typically bundled into one monthly rate, making budgeting more predictable.

It’s a strong option for professionals who want urban convenience with less paperwork and faster move-in timelines.

Official website: weave-living.com/tokyo

Is Affordable Monthly Living in Japan Realistic?

In regional towns and through subscription-style housing platforms, yes. In central Tokyo, expect higher rates. The key is flexibility: smaller cities, countryside towns and coastal communities offer dramatically lower housing costs.

For remote workers with stable internet needs, Japan’s regional areas are increasingly viable. Some municipalities even provide relocation incentives. The trade-off? Fewer late-night convenience runs. Depending on your priorities, that might be part of the appeal.