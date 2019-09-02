Revel in Roppongi’s Rugby Bars

For a small entry fee (which includes a wristband allowing for unlimited re-entry to both locations until closing), guests can enjoy what promises to be an exhilarating home turf race to the Webb Ellis Cup. Both these locales will have the games up on some of Tokyo’s largest screens — Golden Ball boasting a panorama through both its bar and executive lounge, and Tokyo Sports Bar an all-encompassing display with an incredible view of the Tokyo skyline. Non-rugby fans should fear not, though, as other sports features will also be shown at the same time, albeit without sound.

There will be a special food and drinks menu for fans of all teams in both these thoroughbred international atmospheres. Golden Ball provides a free pool table and darts board (¥100 per go) as well as complementary karaoke in the VIP lounge. Meanwhile, Tokyo Sports Bar literally paints the walls with the celebrity connections of the original bar (don’t forget to scope out the celebrity snaps in Golden Ball) and runs with it. Step through the door and enjoy a drink with Sinatra, Monroe and Ali in the bar, all newly furnished in time for the World Cup.



The night does not end there, however, as guests of Metropolis who came and watched the rugby games will also be invited to the “afterparty” at TK Lounge and The Office – Elite Lounge, both within walking distance. A karaoke and private function bar, TK Lounge provides a sumptuous environment for business meet-ups and presentations or watching match highlights with friends. The doors of The Office, a sophisticated gentleman’s club, will also be open with 20+ acts performing each night, both international and Japanese.

For bar patrons, use the code given to you by following Golden Ball’s Instagram

(@goldenballcafe) or Facebook (www.facebook.com/ goldenballcafe). Codes will also be given out at both bars for a discount. Entry to the TK Lounge will be free and only drinks will need to be paid for, while The Office will be discounted to ¥5,000 for entry with a Happy Hour menu offering unlimited drinks for the first hour (no shots, no Red Bull) and ¥3,000 every subsequent 30 minutes. By creating its very own nightlife ecosystem, Golden Ball ensures a great time out for the sporting season.

See below for Golden Ball Cafe and Tokyo Sports Bar’s Rugby World Cup Viewing Schedule.