Link Wray, Jesse Ed Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Randy Castillo, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Charley Patton, Mildred Bailey, Robbie Robertson; all iconic contributors to the sound and the direction of rock music throughout the years, and all at least partly Native American.

This fine documentary by Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana explores the deep and largely overlooked influence these musicians had on the history of rock and roll.

I saw this with veteran radio DJ Kamasami Kong, who knows more about popular music than anyone on the planet, and he didn’t know about most of the stuff in the movie. It’s simply revelatory. Turn it up loud.

(103 min)