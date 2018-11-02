Tired of trying on that classy shirt only to find that your physique defies Japanese clothing sizes? Maybe you gave up trying a long time ago. Help is at hand in the heart of Shibuya. Sakazen, which reopened after an extensive renovation this year, is the place to go to suit up for the coming winter. Offering everything from casual clothing to formal suits, the shop specializes in fashion for big-and-tall customers, and also stocks regular sizes — which means there’s something for everyone. Their autumn sale, from October 26 to November 30, has world famous brands up to 70 percent off. Canada Goose jackets start from only ¥90,000 plus tax, while Tommy Hilfiger jackets are available for just ¥19,800 plus tax. Brands including Off White, Gucci and Supreme are available at great prices – and in just your size. Pick up a copy of this month’s Metropolis for a special coupon with up to 13% off your purchase. So forget flying home to replenish your closet, head to Shibuya and suit up!

Shibuya Sakazen

29-4 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku.

0800-888-1641

Open daily 11am-9:30pm.

Nearest station: Shibuya.

www.sakazen.co.jp