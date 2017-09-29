Scouting for Housing

[Sponsored]

ALLONE

If you have noticed dark stains and strange odors in your home, there is a chance it could be mold. Mold can grow indoors on wet and damp surfaces, and can be found growing on wallpaper, ceilings, carpets, wooden surface, in between titles, and elsewhere. Mold can grow and spread quickly, and the resulting infestation can cause serious health issues such as allergies. With a 20-year track record of providing excellent service, ALLONE uses advanced equipment and cutting-edge techniques to inspect and remove mold. As well as homes and offices, ALLONE is experienced in removing mold from historical temples, shrines, and other important cultural properties. If you suspect that your house or office has a mold problem, a fast response is crucial to mitigate damages and reduce repair costs. Take advantage of our special offer for a free inspection and learn more about the contamination level to your home or office. Send information about your mold infestation problem (with pictures) and receive a response within 24 hours.

Service

Mold Inspection and testing (air sampling/surface sampling)

Mold cleanup, removal and remediation



Special offer

Free inspection

Free air sampling or surface sampling, and up to 10% off the mold remediation in October.

6-6-18, Koyama, Shinagawa-ku. Nishikoyama.

Tel: 03-6821-8850.

Mon-Fri 10am-7pm.

Email: info@allone-kabitori.jp | www.allone-kabitori.jp/english

AZABU COURT

If you’re ready for some easy living in Tokyo, then you’ll appreciate Azabu Court’s full-service packages that include free broadband and an in-house concierge, plus laundry, dry cleaning pickup, and more. All Azabu Court apartments feature an equipped kitchenette to ensure domestic bliss, and residents receive daily access to nearby Fitness Club Hiroo (a ¥1,400/day value) so you can stay in shape. Not sure how long you’re going to stay? Apartments at Azabu Court can be rented for flexible daily, weekly, or monthly terms. Take advantage of their special offer—10 percent off in December and January for short-term stays. Whether you’re in Tokyo for a short stopover or a lengthy stay, Azabu Court can provide you with the service you require and more. The convenient location, amenities, and staff are sure to make your business or leisure stay in Tokyo as pleasant as it can be.

Services

Daily: ¥8,200-28,000/Night

Weekly: ¥7,050-23,800/Night

Monthly: ¥5,700-19,100/Night

Long-Term Stays (3 months or more): ¥5,130-17,190/Night

Special Offer

10% off in December and January for stays of less than 3 months

4-5-39 Minami-Azabu, Minato-ku. Hiroo.

Tel: 03-3446-8610

Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat-Sun & hols 8am-6pm

E-mail: frontdesk@azabucourt.com | www.azabucourt.com

METROHOMES

Sick of browsing through a million hard-to-use sites to find an apartment? Those days are over! MetroHomes is a large web database of English-language real estate properties located in Japan. Partnering with some of Japan’s largest bilingual realtors, including Plaza Homes and Japan Home Search, we are able to aggregate, classify and offer for search and enquiry thousands of properties. At present, MetroHomes offers thousands of properties to rent. Very soon, properties to buy, as well as guesthouses and serviced apartments, will also be on the menu. The interface is easy to use and intuitive. Go ahead, give it a try and find your new home in Japan.

Key Features:

Add favorites to a basket to keep an eye on them

Property information updated weekly by participating realtors

Properties for sale to be added soon

Intuitive search filters

8F Sonic Bldg, 3-2-12 Nishi-Azabu, Minato-ku. Roppongi.

Tel: 03-4588-2277.

9:30am-6:30pm Mon-Fri. Closed Sat-Sun & hols.

E-mail: sales@metropolisjapan.com | www.metrohomes.jp

OCEANS CORPORATION

Oceans Corporation specializes in corporate housing-—from cozy studio rentals to five-bedroom-plus luxury apartments that range in price from ¥150,000 to ¥4,000,000. Their database of 120,000 properties, with around 5,000 rental units, is available on their website and updated daily. Listings include photos and details of recommended places. If you send them an email with the requirements you’re looking for, you can receive a customized list of the latest vacancies within one or two business days-—even earlier if you request “express response.” Furthermore, they can provide you with all the information you need about TV, internet, schools, shops, restaurants, bars, and anything else needed to make your life easier. With locations across all of the popular foreigner-friendly areas of central Tokyo, including Shibuya-ku and Minato-ku, Oceans hopes to be your concierge from the moment you start your rental search until you leave Tokyo.

Special offer

Free appliances and furniture, and up to 50% off the rent value, for selected properties (offer valid until end of Oct 2017)

2F 1-7-5 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku. Shibuya.

Tel: 03-5766-7747.

10am-6pm Mon-Fri. Closed Sat-Sun & hols.

E-mail: sales@oceans.co.jp | www.oceans.co.jp