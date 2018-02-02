An old woman (Vanessa Redgrave) is very reluctantly being moved from the recently condemned mental hospital she has called home for 50 years. An American psychiatrist (Eric Bana) is called in to help ease her out. They repeatedly flash back to the woman’s past, and we see how in her youth (Rooney Mara) she ended up in such a place.

This poor adaptation of the reportedly far better novel by Sebastian Barry is a low-energy, old-fashioned weepie with a Big Reveal at the end that would embarrass Nicholas Sparks; a maudlin glimpse at Ireland’s troubled history and the Catholic Church’s toxic social policies. (108 min)