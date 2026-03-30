Tokyo Neighborhood Guide: Ryogoku Our favorite things to do and places to eat in Tokyo's official sumo town By Metropolis

Ryogoku Kokugikan is a facility for sumo in Yokoami, Sumida-ku, Tokyo. This place is also used as a venue for martial arts such as professional wrestling and boxing, other sporting events, and as a venue for live popular music.

Ryogoku is one of Tokyo’s most distinctive neighbourhoods—equal parts living history, sumo heartland and hidden food destination. Whether you’re visiting for a tournament at the Kokugikan or just passing through, there’s more than enough here to fill a full day. Here’s how to make the most of it.

Getting Your Bearings

Ryogoku sits on the east bank of the Sumida River, a short ride from Akihabara or Asakusa on the JR Sobu Line. The neighborhood is compact and highly walkable—most attractions cluster within a 15-minute radius of Ryogoku Station.

For those visiting during a sumo tournament (January, May or September), tournaments run from 8:35am to around 6pm. Ticket holders are allowed to leave and re-enter the arena once, so it’s entirely possible to weave sightseeing around the matches. Plan to head back inside around 2:30pm for the top-division bouts.

Everything you need to know about attending the sumo: read our complete Tokyo sumo guide.

A station name sign on the platform at Ryogoku Station on the JR Sobu Line. Photographed on February 13, 2026, in Sumida Ward, Tokyo.

Things to Do in Ryogoku

Edo-Tokyo Museum (Just Reopened March 2026)

After a four-year closure for major renovations, one of Tokyo’s great museums reopened on March 31, 2026, with more interactive exhibits and immersive storytelling. The museum traces 400 years of the city’s history, from the Edo period through to the modern day, and the renovations have added significantly to the experience—a full-scale reconstruction of the historic Hattori Clock Shop, expanded Edo streetscape with new stall displays, and ceiling projections that shift between imagery of old Edo and contemporary Tokyo. The Nakamuraza Kabuki theatre model has also been enhanced so visitors can now step inside and explore. Allow at least two hours.

Website: edo-tokyo-museum.or.jp

Sumida Hokusai Museum

A short walk from the stadium, this sleek museum is dedicated to Katsushika Hokusai, the Edo Period’s most celebrated ukiyo-e woodblock artist, who lived his entire life in this corner of the city. The permanent collection and rotating exhibitions are beautifully presented and easy to navigate even without much prior knowledge of the genre.

Website: hokusai-museum.jp

Kyu Yasuda Garden

A tranquil traditional Japanese garden once belonging to the Kasama domain estate. Wander the stone paths, watch koi move through the pond, and catch views of Tokyo Skytree framed between the trees. Small, peaceful and completely free — a perfect interlude between bouts.

Website: city.sumida.lg.jp

Yokoamicho Park

A little further from the station, this park is anchored by a memorial hall dedicated to victims of the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake and the WWII air raids that devastated the city. Sober and moving, it’s a worthwhile stop for those with an interest in Tokyo’s modern history.

Website: tokyoireikyoukai.or.jp

Sumida River Walk

The broad walkway along the Sumidagawa is lined with historical paintings and plaques—a pleasant stroll between sights, especially in May when the riverside comes alive. For a different perspective entirely, catch the Tokyo Mizube Cruising Line from Ryogoku Pier for an hour-long river cruise taking in the skyline, Rainbow Bridge and the approach to Asakusa.

Website: gotokyo.org/jp/spot/1795/index.html

Places to Eat

Chanko Kawasaki

The oldest chanko nabe restaurant in Ryogoku—over 80 years and still going. The traditional wooden building alone sets the tone: this is the real deal. Chanko nabe, the protein-packed wrestler’s hotpot, is hearty, warming and made with the kind of care that only comes from decades of repetition. Book ahead during tournament season.

IG: @chankawa2529

Ryogoku Edo Noren

Housed in the former Ryogoku Station building right next to the west exit, this dining and entertainment complex brings the atmosphere of old Tokyo to life alongside a dozen eateries serving some of the city’s most distinctive and historically significant foods. At its centre sits a full-sized sumo ring—not for matches, but spectacular as a photo spot and conversation starter. Pick up a free map and tourist information from the desk on the ground floor.

Website: jrtk.jp/edonoren

Beer Club Popeye

Beer aficionados, turn down the side street. Popeye opened in 1985 and has grown to 100 taps, offering a wide selection of craft beers from all over Japan—one of the most impressive selections in the country. The staff is deeply knowledgeable, happy hour runs from 3pm to 8pm, and the 10-beer tasting flight is a brilliant way to work your way around the menu.

Website: 70beersontap.com

Practical Tips On Visiting Ryogoku

Getting there: JR Sobu Line or Toei Oedo Line to Ryogoku Station

JR Sobu Line or Toei Oedo Line to Ryogoku Station Time needed: A full day, especially on tournament days

A full day, especially on tournament days Tournament days: Book restaurant reservations in advance—Ryogoku fills up fast when sumo is in town

Book restaurant reservations in advance—Ryogoku fills up fast when sumo is in town Wi-Fi: Free Wi-Fi is available from the tourist information desk inside Ryogoku Edo Noren

Planning your full day? Read our guides to the Grand Sumo Tournament Tokyo 2026 and Getting Tickets for the Sumo Tournament in 2026 for everything else you need.