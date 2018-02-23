Spring into Shape

[Sponsored]

ALL SMILE DENTAL CLINIC

All Smile Dental Clinic is a family-friendly, English-speaking clinic located right in the heart of Yokosuka City. In addition to general dental therapy and pediatric dentistry, the clinic also offers an impressive selection of aesthetic treatment options including implants, whitening, orthodontics, and “Invisalign” braces. All services are performed using state-of-the-art equipment and instruments in a friendly environment. Foreign insurance is accepted, including Tricare insurance used by many stationed servicemen and women, as well as Metlife, Delta, and Aetna. Aiming to provide your family with long-term dental care, the doctors and professional staff are dedicated to providing you with exceptional care and assisting you from the moment you contact the clinic to every visit thereafter. They believe that treating a single tooth is the first step in an extended process that leads to greater happiness and comfort for years to come.

Services

Dental Prophylaxis

Pediatric Dentistry

Implant Treatment

Whitening Treatment

Regular Treatment

Invisalign

LIDRE 3F, 2-6 Ōdakichō, Yokosuka-shi, Kanagawa

Yokosuka-chuo

Tel: 046-887-0648

Mon – Fri 8am – 12:30pm, 2pm-6pm, Sat 9am – 12:30pm, 2pm – 5pm (Closed Sun & Hols)

allsmile2118@gmail.com

all-smile.com

ELANA JADE

Want to wake up and not have to worry about putting on mascara to get luscious lashes? Our lashes are long lasting, clump-free and since we have many different lengths and curls, we can give you a natural or dramatic look! Volume Lashes use branches that have from 2 to 6 lashes on one branch so they can be more than 3 times the volume of other eyelash extensions! All of our extension treatments include an eye mask and eye shampoo for FREE!

Services

Nails

Facials

Waxing

Massage

Spray Tanning

Eyelash Extensions

Special offer

Volume Lash (180 lashes) for only ¥8,800 (valid until the end of March)

4F NS Azabu Juban Building, 3-6-2, Azabu-Juban, Minato-Ku

Azabu-Juban

Tel: 03-6453-9319

Mon – Fri 10am – 9pm, Sat – Sun 10am – 7pm

salon@elanajade.com

www.elanajade.com

FATIMA

We all lead busy lives, and inevitably, the bustle of city living leaves us stressed out and run down. And when we feel this way, it’s important to take a moment to press the reset button, listen to our bodies, and find inner peace. At Hammam & Morocco Spa by Fatima, you’ll find an oasis of tranquility where you can indulge in relaxation and revitalization. Qualified acupuncturists and estheticians provide a high-quality service that will leave you feeling refreshed and replenished. Conveniently located in Harajuku, Fatima is the ultimate urban refuge from everyday stressors.

Special offer

Mention Metropolis and receive a 15-minute head massage free of charge (for men only and must book

a session longer than 60 minutes)

KI-438 Bldg. 1F, 1-9-8 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Harajuku/Meiji Jingu-mae

Tel: 03-6447-0432

1pm – 9pm Closed Tue

morocco-spa@fati-ma.com

www.fati-ma.com

MUSE DERMATOLOGY & PAIN CLINIC

If you want to give your skin a boost so you can look your very best, visit Muse Dermatology & Pain Clinic. A four-minute walk from Musashi Urawa Station on the Musashino Line and JR Saikyo Line, their clinic offers both cosmetic and dermatological treatments. The professional staff can consult and guide you through procedures such as advanced laser treatment, infusion therapy and injection-based anti-aging treatment to help you achieve your desired aesthetic. They also specialize in medical-grade cosmetic tattoos for eyebrows and eye lines. Anesthesia is used so the procedure is painless, and the equipment is sanitized to ensure safety and cleanliness. The clinic now offers platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments, which takes ingredients from your own blood and injects them into your face using a fine needle. Known as the “vampire treatment,” it avoids harmful foreign matter by using natural ingredients to rejuvenate your skin. Book an appointment now to talk to their friendly staff and find the perfect treatment for you and your skin.

Special Offers (ends May 2018)

Beautiful Skin MAX (an anti-aging injection) is 50% off your first use (¥8,000 value at a ¥4,000 price)

If you undergo PRP therapy (¥80,000 ) you will get a double Beautiful Skin MAX treatment free (¥16,000 value)

7-2-1 Bessho, Minami-ku, Saitama-shi

Musashi Urawa

Tel: 048-866-4112

9:30am – 1pm, 3pm – 7pm (closed Thu & Sun)

www.musashiurawa.jp/hifuka/en

SALON AMOUR

Getting old is a fact of life. And it’s no secret that as we get older, it becomes increasingly harder to maintain a youthful appearance. But our bodies don’t necessarily have to reflect our age; if we give ourselves the attention and care we truly deserve, we can feel and look young for a very long time. At Salon Amour, you can relax and unwind and let the professionals take care of you. Only a six-minute walk from Jiyugaoka Station, Salon Amour has established a reputation as a beauty salon that can deliver concrete results. It’s no wonder that celebrities ranging from models to pop idols have become happy customers. Salon Amour stands at the forefront of cellulite treatment, with experienced beauticians crafting personalized treatments to suit your body. Your whole body will instantly look smoother and rejuvenated, with specialized oils to break down even the most stubborn of cellulite. Salon Amour also specializes in stem cell facials, which refresh and rejuvenate the skin cells deep inside your face for a reliable, long-lasting result. The treatment is effective for a host of skin conditions, including acne, skin spots and wrinkles. If you feel that your usual workout routine isn’t doing you justice, try out Salon Amour’s Pressurizing Muscle Training. Thirty minutes of this special training regimen is proven to produce 290 times the amount of exercise-induced growth hormones released in a normal workout, meaning that this efficient workout routine will get you much closer to acquiring a slimmer, smoother and healthier body. Salon Amour also has a variety of other treatments to give you a youthful appearance, such as pelvic adjustments and skin electrotherapy. Visit Salon Amour now for tangible results — a younger you awaits.

Special offers

60-minute cellulite course ¥10,800 (reg. ¥21,600)

Stem cell facial ¥10,800 (reg. ¥21,600)

Trial pressuring muscle training ¥ 4,000 (reg. ¥8,640)

Treatment Menu

Body

Cellulite course

Pelvis correction

Facial

Acne treatment

Fitness

Pressuring muscle training

Paltenon Jiyugaoka 203, 6-29-6 Okusawa, Setagaya-ku

Jiyugaoka

Tel: 03-6310-9019

10am – 10pm

info@salonamour.sub.jp

www.amour-jiyugaoka.com/english.html

SALON DE NOBLE

With over 40 years of experience, Salon de Noble has established itself as the premier hair salon in the Roppongi area, serving both the foreign community and local residents. Specializing in a mix of older styles and cutting-edge fashion, the salon can help you achieve the look you’ve always desired. The experienced staff at Salon de Noble use the latest techniques in cutting, perming, coloring and hair setting, and help each customer find the right look to suit their personality. All you have to do is sit back and relax, and the friendly staff will take care of the rest. Make a booking today with Salon de Noble for top-quality treatment and styling.

Special offer

Mention Metropolis and spend over ¥3,000 to receive a 10% discount

Services

Shampoo ¥864

Blow ¥1,080

Haircut ¥3,024

Perm ¥6,696 (incl. Haircut, Shampoo, Blow)

Color only ¥4,860

Color & cut ¥7,236 (incl. Haircut, Shampoo, Blow)

Treatment ¥3,780 (incl. Scalp treatment)

Herb color: ¥5,508

Gordy Bldg. 2F, 6-8-8 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Roppongi

Tel: 03-3479-3749

Mon-Fri 11:30am – 8:30pm, Sat, Sun & Hols 10am – 7pm, closed Tue

noble3479@gody.jp

www.gody.jp

TENGENJI SOLARIA CLINIC

Not only do Japanese women on average live up to 87, which is the highest in the world, they manage to

look ageless, stay slim and be healthy. So what’s the secret? Their time-tested diet is an obvious one. They’ve been ahead of the game by eating sushi prior to the raw food trend, sipping green tea before Starbucks released Matcha Latte and drinking miso soup for the soul, etc… But if you’ve already been following Japanese eating habits and still don’t think you’re actually turning Japanese just remember that Tokyo wasn’t rebuilt in a day. Flying under the radar is Tengenji Solaria Clinic. Fast and reliable, it’s like hopping on the shinkansen bullet train to the city’s best-kept beauty secret. While its doctors cannot reprogram your genes, they can rejuvenate your cells and tissues with preventive anti-aging treatment and next-generation cosmetic technology such as Meso Acthys, Spectra and Healite. In simple terms, imagine facial acupuncture without needles or pain. Then again, you might be surprised to find that even Japanese ladies like to get a little boost, here and there, from intravenous vitamin C, ozone therapy and botox. It proves that nobody is perfect after all. The doctors are well aware of this and extremely attentive in catering to individual needs that, by the end of the day, women come out of the clinic with an air of je ne sais quoi. Tengenji Solaria’s Dr.Toshie Matsumiya has a deep understanding of preventive medicine which then led her to start looking into molecular nutrition. This resulted in her solving each patient’s condition by offering dietary and lifestyle counseling. She also performs face-lift and other cosmetic surgeries, as well as leading seminars regarding anti-aging and anatomy, and provides consulting services for beauty clinics.

Special offers

10% discount on all treatments

Cinderella Bright Course: Discounted price of ¥96,000 (regular price: ¥120,000), which includes:

・A private consultation

・Skin analysis

・Spectra peeling

・Skin pigmentation peeling

・Meso Acthys treatment

・Low-level light therapy Healite treatment for improving healing times, relieving pain, subsiding active acne and promoting skin rejuvenation

・A condensed 12.5-mg Vitamin-C IV

・Ozone Therapy

Treatment Menu

Slimming (Nutritional Analysis and Orthomolecular Medicine, Accent Ultra Treatment, BN Liposculpting Injection (BNLS))

Rejuvenation (Endymed, Meso Acthys, Spectra, IPL, HeaLite, Botox, Fillers)

Vaginal Laser Treatment

Relaxation and therapeutic massages (Oil Treatment, Maternity Treatment)

Hair Removal (IPL, MeDioStar, Waxing)

Regenerative Medicine (SGF Electroporation, Placenta Injection)

Barbizon72 2F, 5-25-12 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku

Hiroo (Exit 2)

Tel: 03-6408-5550

10am – 7pm (Mon-Sat, National Holidays).

Closed Sun. English and French language support available on Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri and Sat

t-solaria.com

WATANABE HAIR DRESSING

Forbes called Aki Watanabe “the best hairdresser in Tokyo.” Trained at the Vidal Sasoon and Toni & Guy academies, Aki has done hairstyling for magazines such as The Face and i-D, and worked for brands like Red or Dead. The salon offers 4 types of hairspa treatment using the Leonor Greyl customized technique from Paris, the only salon in Japan to do so. This special microcirculation treatment uses specialized suctioning equipment to stimulate blood circulation of the scalp which increases the effect of the overall treatment. Using a variety of natural, edible powders from vegetables and plants (such as seaweed, celery, carrot, ginseng, chamomile and other proteins), each hairspa treatment is customized for you, prepared in front of you and applied directly to your dry hair to achieve maximum product penetration and ultimate benefit with immediate and long-lasting results.

Special offers

Mention Metropolis and receive 50% off hairspa treatments (until the end of March)

Soin Classique (Basic) ¥5,000 ⇒¥2,500

Soin Personnalisé (Personalized) ¥7,000 ⇒ ¥3,500

Soin Sublim (Hair loss prevention) ¥12,000 ⇒¥6,000

Soin Réjuvénateur (Anti-aging) ¥10,000 ⇒¥5,000

Hiroo – Aki Watanabe

5-17-4-2F Hiroo, Shibuya-ku

Hiroo

Tel: 03-6447-7414

Mon & Wed – Fri 11am – 9pm, Sat 10am – 9pm, Sun & hols 10am-7pm

Harajuku – Watanabe Hair Dressing

B1 Sun Beauty Harajuku, 3-25-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Harajuku or Meiji-jingumae

Tel: 03-3405-1188

Tue-Fri 11am – 9pm, Sat 10am – 9pm, Sun & Hols 10am – 8pm

www.watanabe-hair.com