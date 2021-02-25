When a Midwestern choir director (Jacki Weaver) learns of the death of her son, the owner and star of a moth-eaten San Francisco drag club, she travels there despite her macho husband’s objections to put her boy’s affairs in order. Once in the City by the Bay, she inspires the club’s cast of equally moth-eaten queens to ditch the lip-synching and belt out their own songs, to great and glittering success.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar; and Kinky Boots are just a few films of the “heartwarming drag queen” subgenre that have successfully crossed viewer sexual orientation lines to achieve universal acclaim. But while this is a warm-hearted attempt to join that sorority, it never quite rises above the merely perfunctory. It’s just too derivative, lazy and slightly stale. (93 min)

