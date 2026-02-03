Strawberry Picking in Tokyo Sweet winter berries and countryside escapes in the city By Metropolis

Strawberry picking has quietly become one of Tokyo’s most popular seasonal escapes, offering city dwellers a chance to trade concrete streets for greenhouse rows heavy with fresh fruit.

Each winter and spring, farms across Tokyo and its western suburbs open their doors for ichigo-gari (Japan’s beloved all-you-can-pick strawberry experience), where visitors can sample premium varieties at peak freshness. Unlike traditional sightseeing, strawberry picking is limited by nature itself—harvest seasons are short, availability changes weekly and many farms operate only on select days.

To make planning easy, we’ve compiled a list of the best and most conveniently located strawberry-picking farms in and around Tokyo. All of the spots below are easily accessible from the city, offer fresh seasonal berries and provide a range of experiences—from casual drop-in visits to reservation-only farms—so you can find the option that fits your schedule.

Setagaya Ichigo Juku

A convenient strawberry-picking spot within central Tokyo, Setagaya Ichigo Juku offers a relaxed 30-minute all-you-can-eat experience. Ideal for families and first-timers, it focuses on popular Japanese strawberry varieties and operates on a reservation system for peace of mind.

Location:

4-32-1 Nakamachi, Setagaya-ku

Season:

January 4 – May 31, 2026

Open Wednesdays & Sundays only

Hours / Time Limit:

30 minutes, all-you-can-eat

Pricing:

Adults (junior high school & up): ¥3,000

Children (ages 2–elementary school): ¥2,500

Under 2 years old: Free

Prices may vary by date (from January 18, 2026)

ICHIGO HOUSE. MITAKA

ICHIGO HOUSE. stands out with both soil-grown and elevated greenhouse cultivation, making strawberry picking accessible and comfortable. With a wide range of aromatic varieties and flexible take-home options, it’s great for visitors who want choice and freedom.

Location:

1-8 Mure, Mitaka-shi

Season:

December 14, 2025 – May 2026

Closed Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays

Check the official calendar for exact dates

Hours / Time Limit:

All-you-can-eat (time varies)

Pay-by-weight option available

Pricing:

All-you-can-eat:

Elementary school age & up: ¥4,000

Ages 3–6: ¥2,500

Under 2: Free

Take-home strawberries: ¥100 per 100g

Ichigo Land Ishiino Orchards

Known for its impressive lineup of nine or more strawberry varieties, Ichigo Land Oshii Farm is a favorite for serious strawberry lovers. Its casual, no-reservation policy and long season make it a flexible option for weekend visits.

Location:

2-6-52 Kitano, Mitaka-shi

Season:

December 7, 2025 – June 2026

Open Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday

Possible last-minute closures depending on harvest conditions

Hours / Time Limit:

30 minutes, all-you-can-eat

Pricing:

Adults (elementary school age & up):

Weekdays: ¥3,000

Weekends & holidays: ¥3,500

Children (ages 4–preschool): Reduced rate

Fuchu Strawberry Farm

Fuchu Strawberry Farm is a well-located option for visitors relying on public transportation. With a reservation system and carefully selected varieties, it offers a smooth, organized strawberry-picking experience close to the city.

Location:

3-16-2 Miyoshicho, Fuchu-shi

Season:

January 4 – late May 2026

Open Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Hours / Time Limit:

30 minutes, all-you-can-eat

Pricing:

Weekends:

Adults (elementary school age & up): ¥3,500

Children (ages 3–pre-elementary): ¥2,200

Weekdays:

Adults: ¥3,200

Children: Discounted rate

Machida Strawberry Picking Farm

A budget-friendly option with good train access, Machida Strawberry Picking Farm is popular with families. Its balanced pricing and reservation system make it a reliable choice during peak strawberry season.

Location:

1279 Aiharamachi, Machida-shi

Season:

Late December 2025 – mid-May 2026

Closed Wednesdays

May close temporarily based on crop conditions

Hours / Time Limit:

30 minutes, all-you-can-eat

Pricing:

Adults (junior high school & up): ¥2,800

Children (elementary school): ¥2,300

Ages 2–preschool: ¥1,800

Ages 0–1: Free

