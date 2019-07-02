Frequent overtime, long commutes, packed trains — living in Tokyo can be hectic and tiring for our bodies and minds. Yet hidden in the backstreets of a bustling shopping district, just a few minutes’ walk from Omotesando Station, lies a new haven of calm.

Studio M& is a yoga, meditation, arts and culture studio that promotes free expression and self-care in an international environment. The studio interior embraces natural materials and beauty through simplicity. Ambient lighting, a high-quality sound system, air conditioning, underfloor heating and plenty of yoga equipment create a functional and comfortable space.

This month, Studio M& is hosting a series of bilingual classes (Japanese and English) with highly-experienced instructors at the helm, each with their own style and expertise. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned yogi, these classes are a rare opportunity to stretch out, look within and escape the noise of the city. The studio can also be rented out for private events and functions. Renters have access to the locker rooms, foyer, and all equipment and amenities.

Mention Metropolis to get a 50 percent discount on classes and rent the studio for ¥5,000 or less. For all inquiries, contact Studio M& at info@mdot.co.jp.

Gong Meditation

After being trained by grand gong master Don Conreaux, instructor Mana Ogawa now pioneers gong meditation in Japan. This form of sound meditation immerses students in a bath of therapeutic gong sounds and vibrations to help heal and restore balance to the body and mind. The soundwaves affect certain brainwaves, which in turn promote deep relaxation, sleep and an overall state of calm.

Japanese Harmonic Sound Healing

The Singing Ring is a type of singing bowl recently invented in Japan, made from crystal-infused metal and traditional urushi lacquer. The long, rich tones and delicate vibrations resonate through the listener’s body, helping to ease and loosen their muscles and mind. When combined with slow yoga or meditation, the harmonic overtones help listeners tune into themselves and their surroundings to achieve the ultimate relaxation.

Yoga and Meditation for Beginners

Although yoga can seem like a daunting new endeavor for those of us who are not overly elastic, Studio M&’s instructors will guide students through a gentle beginner lesson with simple poses, while also introducing essential breathing techniques.

Lesson Schedule:

Gong Meditation with Mana Ogawa

July 16 and 30

4:15pm – 4:45pm

¥3,500

Japanese Harmonic Sound Healing with Yumi

July 14

3pm – 4pm

¥3,240

Japanese Harmonic Sound Healing and Slow Yoga with Yumi and Mabi

July 16 and 30

4:15pm- 4:45pm

¥3,500

Japanese Yoga & Meditation for Beginners with Mabi

July 4, 11, 13, 17, 26, 27

10am – 11am

¥3,240

Studio M&

Jingumae 351 Bldg. B1

3-5-1 Jingumae,

Shibuya-ku

m-and-studio.com