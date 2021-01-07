A young, pregnant housewife finds perverse relief from her control-freak husband and his domineering family in swallowing small, increasingly dangerous objects, possibly because it’s one small thing in her life that she can control.

This unconventional, carefully made psycho-thriller debut feature from writer/director Carlo Mirabella-Davis oddly works, mostly due to a subtle, truly evolutionary portrayal in the lead role by the often underrated Haley Bennett. She makes the journey from broken Barbie to fierce emancipation real. Unsettling, sure, but also well acted and mesmerizing, with a satisfying, empowering conclusion. (94 min)