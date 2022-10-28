The Japan Sake Makers Association, the largest organization in the Japanese sake industry, has around 1,700 group members, but for the 41st National Sake Championship, masters and amateur sake lovers alike joined in tasting sessions on October 21.

Held at Rihga Royal Hotel Tokyo, the championship’s aim was to discover the best amateur sake taster in Japan. The competition has been held since 1981 with the aim of spreading awareness of the appeal and culture of sake. This year, the “Individual Division”, with a total of 66 tasters representing 32 prefectures, and the “Group Division” where two representatives from each prefecture compete for the total points, competed for the best amateur taster in Japan.

Kazuhiko Arimura, who became the first Kagawa Prefecture representative to win the “Individual Division”, was the winner. In the “Group Division”, Masumi Komatsu and Minako Fujikawa, a female duo, won the championship for the first time for Kumamoto Prefecture.