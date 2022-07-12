Free-spirited, 23-year-old Canadian Marc-Andre Leclerc shuns the limelight as he solo-climbs some of the planet’s most remote and forbidding rock faces. He doesn’t own a car or a phone, and climbs without ropes, cameras, or margin of error. Among his admirers is Alex Honnold, about whom 2018’s excellent Free Solo was made. That says a lot.

Documentary filmmakers Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen had their work cut out for them, as their elusive, largely uncooperative subject often disappeared on them to do his climbs without their distraction.

There’s real tension throughout, and built-in drama, right through to the unexpected denouement. (92 min)