Seven Bank’s ATMs and ATM Corner locations make it easy to withdraw cash from anywhere in Japan. The bank hopes that this will encourage people to use their ATM services to make for swift and convenient purchases, even with international credit and debit cards. Artist Fantasista Utamaro and Seven Bank are also collaborating on a new design project that will change the look of Seven Eleven ATMs.

There are more than 26,000 Seven Bank ATMs throughout Japan, and you can withdraw Japanese yen using cards issued overseas. 12 different languages are available and DCC services* support 34 currencies around the world when using VISA and Mastercard cards issued overseas.

*DCC is a service that allows you to select the settlement currency in either your home currency or Japanese yen on the ATM screen [step 7].





Click here for more information on how to use Seven Bank ATMS

Seven Bank ATMs are available for use in 12 languages including:

1 English

2 Chinese (Simplified)

3 Chinese (Traditional)

4 Korean

5 Thai

6 Malaysian

7 Indonesian

8 Vietnamese

9 French

10 German

11 Portuguese

12 Japanese

Click here to search over 26,000 Seven Bank ATMs in Japan

Seven Bank and artist Fantasista Utamaro are collaborating on a new design project that will change the look of three Seven Bank’s ATMs and ATM Corner locations across Japan. Create and share your own works of art based on Utamaro’s Japanese performing arts and omotenashi-inspired designs using the QR codes at each location.

Click here to create and share your own work of art on Instagram

The locations of the limited-edition ATMs are:

Tokyo, Minato-ku, Shinbashi 2-15-11

Tokyo, Shinjuku-ku, Kabukicho 1-5-4

Osaka, Kita-ku, Umeda, Diamor Osaka

*“QR Code” is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.