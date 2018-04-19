The Big Sick

Pakistani comic Kumail Nanjiani (playing himself) and co-writer Emily V. Gordon (Zoe Kazan) offer this story of their own cross-cultural courtship, which Michael Showalter has made into a must-see film. The two defer the inevitable culture clashes until Emily’s mysterious illness force Kumail to face her (and his) parents (Holly Hunter & Ray Romano), as well as his own true feelings. Honest, smart, silly, wise, romantic and constantly funny, with hard-earned insights and just the barest dash of cynicism. It’s complex yet never precious as it revels in human imperfections. And it makes it all look easy. (120 min)