Sandra Bullock is a reclusive romance novelist who, while on a book tour with her cover model (Channing Tatum), is kidnapped by an evil billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who believes she can lead him to the treasure she mentioned in her most recent story. There ensues a lot of comic running around in jungles and antic plot twists.

It’s not terrible. The A-list cast is appealing, and it hits all its screwball rom-com marks. But the script’s uninspired, everything seems forced and everyone’s trying too hard to recreate Romancing the Stone (which was itself derivative of Raiders of the Lost Ark). No one looked like they were having much fun making this bit of escapist multiplex fodder. Well, maybe Brad Pitt in a rousing, all-too-short cameo. It’s just not that interesting.

I was frustrated because it could have been so much better.

Date night movie. Maybe on an airliner. (112 min)