“We gonna need a bigger shark,” the filmmakers may have said as they geared up for this year’s Jaws ripoff. A scientific submersible is trapped at the bottom of the Mariana Trench and it’s up to the fearless deep-sea diving legend (Jason Statham) to save the day. Oh. And they may have released a Megalodon, a prehistoric, 23-meter shark. So there’s that. This unremarkable, lackadaisically paced, China-financed (the dialogue sounds translated) monster movie aims pretty low (for that sophisticated international action market), offers little tension or suspense, and takes itself way too seriously. (113 min)