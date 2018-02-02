A not-especially-compelling love triangle set in the last days of the Ottoman Empire in 1914, when the Turks began murdering a million and a half of the country’s Armenians (for which, unbelievably, they have yet to own up).

The cast is terrific. Oscar Isaacs is an Armenian med school student who falls in love with a beautiful Armenian artist (Charlotte Le Bon), who in turn has also caught the eye of star AP newsman Christian Bale.

It’s a solid if predictable piece of historical fiction that never really hits its stride, and eventually gets bogged down in its political message. Loved the brilliant location shooting, but the tone and the pace are downright biblical.

A glossy disappointment from Terry George, the guy who gave us Hotel Rwanda. (133 min)