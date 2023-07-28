July 29 – August 27

Red Brick Beach Island 2023

Until August 27, Thailand takes over the event space between Yokohama’s most famous warehouses for the Beach Island festival. Like a micro Thailand, explore the delicious-smelling market stalls with pakky mao, a stir-fried noodle dish and a crowd favorite, and creamy, coconut-based curry ramen khao soi. The beach space is inspired by one of Thailand’s biggest cities, Pattaya, but you can still find a slice of Japan with stalls selling summer Japanese classics like kakigori (shaved ice).

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, Rinko Park, 1-1 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama

11am – 10pm

Free

yokohama-akarenga.jp

August 8 – 14

Pokemon Worlds Celebration Events 2023

Remember your all-time favorite Pocket Monster? Well, they’ll be all over the port of Yokohama with Pokemon parades and challenges this August. Join in with events such as Spot a Pokemon, where you snap photos of as many creatures dotted all across Yokohama to win prizes and Pikachu Gathering, where all the Pikachus march in a parade along Yokohama’s Grand Mall Park. Stop by the Pokemon matsuri (Japanese summer festival) where the yatai (festival stalls) are all inspired by the franchise.

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, Rinko Park, 1-1 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama

Times vary

Free

pokemon.co.jp

August 26 – 27

Harajuku Omotesando Super Yosakoi 2023

Over 6,000 performers compete in dance teams for the top spot in Japan as winners of the event. Including a parade in front of the NHK building, this colorful dance competition stretches across the Harajuku and Omotesando streets and features competition veteran teams, as well as first-timers.

Yoyogi Park, Yoyogi Park Events Square, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

10am – 8pm

Free

super-yosakoi.tokyo

August 23 – September 2

Tokyo Fashion Week S/S 2023

Also known as “Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo”, this year’s spring trends of modern twists on traditional wear, frilly pants and blazers took the streets of Tokyo by storm before the cherry blossoms faded. As summer brings the looks of plaid and black Kitsch and Diesel denim, be prepared for the hottest trends blooming in one of the leading locations of the fashion world.

Shibuya Hikarie, 2-21-1 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

Omotesando Hills, 4-12-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku (and other venues)

Times vary

Free

rakutenfashionweektokyo.com

August 4 – August 6

Tokyo Idol Festival 2023

This year, for the first time after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, the world’s biggest idol festival meets you in Tokyo. Idol groups BREAK TIME GIRLS and Rough x Laugh highlight this year’s festival, and with many more artists lined up. If you’re a fan of J-Pop, this festival awaits you with a cheerful and vibrant welcome.

Odaiba Area, exact locations vary

Times vary

¥8,800 – ¥24,800

official.idolfes.com

August 5 – 13

Rock in Japan Fes

Whip out your favorite band T-shirt and rock out at Japan’s biggest rock music festival. Almost 100 iconic Japanese artists are already confirmed in the lineup, including Gesu no Otome, Indigo la end, New School Leaders, Shonan no Kaze and Haruka Mirai. Pop, jazz and indie artists will join the stage—even the Harajuku queen herself, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, will attend. Why do Japanese bands have such weird names? We don’t know, but we get great joy in announcing that Orange Spiny Crab, THE ORAL CIGARETTES, SUPER BEAVER, Chilli Beans., My Hair is Bad, and the shes gone are also set to perform.

Chiba City Soga Sports Park, 1-20 Kawasakicho, Chuo Ward, Chiba

Times vary

From ¥15,000

rijfes.jp

August 12 – 13

Summer Comiket 2023

Whether you’re a mainstream or an indie manga fan, discover a whole new selection of manga at Comiket. Also known as Comic Market, this is one of Japan’s most prominent pop culture events that’s held twice a year in summer and winter to celebrate the world of independently published manga. A good handful of amateur and professional manga artists alike use Comiket as a prime time to showcase their proudest works. Read a vast selection of genres and art styles yet to be discovered by mainstream markets. If you’re planning to cosplay, there will be a special ticket that grants you access to a changing room.

Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

10:30am – 4pm

¥1,000 – ¥5,000

comiket.co.jp

August 26 – 27

Koenji Awa Odori Festival

Tokyo’s liveliest festival is back with performances by over 10,000 dancers. Beat the afternoon summer heat at the Koenji Awa Odori Festival, where the festivities begin with the setting sun. The performers, adorned in traditional yukata, geta, and straw amigasa hats dance the night away. The troupes, known as ‘ren’, skillfully synchronize their movements with the captivating melodies of traditional Japanese instruments, like the shamisen.

Za-Koenji Public Theatre, 2-1-2 Koenji-Kita, Suginami-ku

5pm – 8pm

Free

koenji-awaodori.com