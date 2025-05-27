How to Body&SOUL: A Festival Guide Your Timeless Companion to One of Japan’s Most Iconic Musical Celebrations By Jessie Carbutt

Each summer, as the Tokyo skyline glistens in the heat and the Rainbow Bridge basks in golden light, a unique pulse begins to beat at Kirana Garden Toyosu. That pulse is Body&SOUL — a transcendent day of music, dance, and community that has enchanted generations. Whether you’re new to this soulful ritual or a returning devotee, here’s everything you need to know to fully experience the magic of Body&SOUL.

The Festival’s Legacy: From NYC Roots to Tokyo Bay

Body&SOUL began in New York City in 1996, envisioned as a sanctuary for deep, meaningful dancefloor experiences. It quickly became a revered Sunday ritual, built on the ethos of connection, freedom, and sonic healing.

By 2002, Japan became its second home. Over the years, Body&SOUL has transformed Tokyo venues like velfarre, ageHa, Ryogoku Kokugikan, and Harumi Passenger Ship Terminal into temples of groove. Today, it continues that legacy at Kirana Garden Toyosu, reaffirming its place as a cornerstone of the Japanese festival scene.

What Makes Body&SOUL Unique?

At its core, Body&SOUL isn’t just a music festival — it’s a spiritual and communal gathering. Anchored by its original resident DJs — François K., Danny Krivit, and Joaquin “Joe” Claussell — the event flows with a continuous back-to-back DJ set, emphasizing unity over ego. No set times, no hierarchy — just a shared journey through sound.

The event is famous for merging soulful house music, multicultural rhythms, and a heartfelt atmosphere that invites you to let go, connect, and move freely. There’s an unmistakable energy of inclusivity, a rarity in an increasingly commercialized festival world.

What to Expect on the Day

Timing and location may vary per year, but it will be from 12:00pm to 9:00pm in 2025, on June 8 at Kirana Garden Toyosu. This is a spacious open-air venue in Koto-ku, right by the water. Expect:

Breathtaking views of Tokyo Bay and the Rainbow Bridge



A well-curated kids’ area, making it one of the most family-friendly festivals in the country



Diverse food and drink options to keep your energy flowing



VIP access areas for an exclusive experience



The Music & Atmosphere

Expect soulful, deep, and uplifting house grooves that build organically throughout the day. This isn’t about big drops or Instagram moments — it’s about flow. The DJ trio are known for their masterful storytelling, seamlessly weaving together tribal percussion, classic disco, jazzy house, and global rhythms.

The vibe is joyous, respectful, and elevated — you’ll find longtime fans dancing beside newcomers alike enjoying Body&SOUL’s signature warmth.

For First-Timers: What to Bring & Wear

If it’s your first Body&SOUL, here’s how to make the most of your day:

Wear light, breathable clothing — Tokyo summers are no joke.



Bring a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen — there’s sun and very little shade.



Comfortable shoes are a must — you’ll be on your feet dancing for hours.



Cashless payment is standard at food and drink stalls (make sure to stay hydrated).



Fashion & the Crowd

Unlike fashion-focused festivals like Coachella, style at Body&SOUL is effortless and expressive — think breezy festival wear, colorful prints, and retro vibes. You’ll see cross-generational attendees, from stylish seniors who’ve been raving since the ’70s to young creatives channeling street-meets-soul aesthetics.

What unites the crowd isn’t age or fashion — it’s a deep love for music, community, and good vibes.

Kids & Families

One of the most delightful parts of Body&SOUL is its genuinely family-friendly setup. The kids’ area includes shaded play zones and child-friendly activities, making it an ideal place for parents who want to enjoy the festival with little ones in tow. Expect a low-pressure atmosphere, where dancing barefoot with a toddler is part of the experience.

Insider Tips

Here’s how to level up your Body&SOUL experience:

Best photo spots: Snap the sunset behind the Rainbow Bridge or catch the DJs bathed in golden hour light.



Getting there: Shijo-mae Station (Yurikamome Line) is the nearest station. From there, it’s about a 10-minute walk.



Food recommendations: Check out the festival’s handpicked selection of local and international food vendors. Options often include family-friendly fare.



VIP pass holders get access to a more private area with shade and seating — a great option if you’re coming in a group or looking for a more relaxed experience.



Ticket Info (2025 – varies per year)

Advance tickets (via ZAIKO):

General: ¥9,800



U-22: ¥5,000



Group (5 people): ¥44,000 (Limited)



VIP Area Pass: ¥4,000 (Limited)



At the door:

General: ¥12,000



U-22: ¥6,000



Note: The Pair Ticket is already sold out.

For the latest updates, visit the official website or follow the festival on social media:

Related articles: The Fujirocker Phenomenon