Things to do in Tokyo in February 2025

Yes, February is Tokyo’s chilliest month, but don’t worry—there’s still plenty to do in the capital. From concerts to art exhibitions and fun events, here are our top picks for the best things to do in Tokyo in February 2025.

Chinese Spring Festival 2025 (Lunar New Year), until February 12, 2025

Celebrate the 39th Chinese Spring Festival (Shunsetsu) in Yokohama Chinatown, a vibrant two-week event marking the Lunar New Year with dazzling traditions and cultural showcases. Since its debut in 1986, this beloved celebration has highlighted authentic Chinese customs through lively parades, captivating performances and the iconic lion dance. This year’s festivities culminate with the Lantern Festival on February 12, an enchanting evening where glowing lanterns light up the night, symbolizing unity and hope for the new year.

For more information on the performance schedule, please visit the official website.

When:

February 1 – 2: performance at 1 pm, 2:30pm, and 4pm

February 8 – 9: the exact times have not been disclosed yet, will be informed in advance

February 11: parade from 4:30pm

February 12: Lantern Festival from 5:30pm – 7pm

Where:

Yokohama Chinatown Yokohama Mazu Temple chinatown.or.jp/event/celebration/shunsetu2025/

Yebisu International Festival for Art & Alternative Visions, until February 16, 2025

Dive into the Yebisu International Festival for Art & Alternative Visions 2025, celebrating the theme “Docs: Images and Records” from February 7 to February 23, 2025. This renowned festival, established in 2009, explores the evolution of moving images from static records to dynamic digital storytelling through exhibitions, screenings, live performances and engaging talks.

Marking 130 years of moving images, the festival examines how photos and videos have transitioned from mere documentation to digital data, challenging our understanding of “documents” and “documentaries.” Don’t miss this thought-provoking journey through art and alternative visions.

When:

Tuesday – Sunday: 10am – 6pm (closed on Mondays) Special Notes: On Thursdays and Friday, open until 8pm

Where:

1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku

Price:

See the website for prices (varies depending on the exhibition or screening) topmuseum.jp/contents/exhibition/

Setsubun Celebration at Senso-ji Temple, February 3, 2025

Join in the centuries-old tradition of Setsubun, marking the end of winter and the beginning of spring, at Sensō-ji Temple in Asakusa this February. This iconic festival features the mame-maki ceremony, where roasted soybeans are thrown with chants of “Oni wa soto! Fuku wa uchi!” (Demons out! Good fortune in!), symbolizing the banishment of misfortune and the welcoming of happiness. Sensō-ji’s elaborate ceremony includes monks, local dignitaries and celebrity guests like sumo wrestlers and actors, creating an exciting and lively atmosphere. Traditional performances add cultural richness to the experience. Arrive early, dress warmly and immerse yourself in this vibrant celebration of Japanese tradition! When:

Parades: 10am – 2pm

Where:

Senso-ji Temple

2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito-ku

Price:

Free

senso-ji.jp/english/ February 1, 2025 – May 25, 2025

Machine Love: Symbiosis and Empathy” Exhibition

Discover the thought-provoking “Machine Love: Symbiosis and Empathy” exhibition at the Mori Art Museum, running from February 13 to June 8, 2025. This showcase explores how technology influences our emotions and relationships, featuring works by renowned international and Japanese artists, scientists and designers.

Immerse yourself in interactive installations, AI-driven art and cutting-edge designs that reimagine collaboration and empathy between humans and artificial intelligence. If you’re a tech enthusiast or curious about the future of human-machine connections, then this is an exhibition you absolutely won’t want to miss.

When:

Open every day: 10am – 10pm (10am – 5pm on Tuesdays)

Open until 10pm on April 29 and May 6 (Tuesdays) Where:

Mori Art Museum, 53F, Roppongi Hills, Mori Tower

Price:

General Admission: ¥2,000

University/High School Students: ¥1,400

Children (Junior High and under): Free

Seniors (65 and over): ¥1,700

mori.art.museum/en/exhibitions/machine_love/

Maroon 5 at Tokyo Dome

February 6, 8 and 9, 2025

Maroon 5 is bringing their 2025 World Tour to the Tokyo Dome for three unmissable nights on February 6, 7 and 8! Get ready for an electrifying show featuring their chart-topping hits like “Sugar,” “Moves Like Jagger,” and “Girls Like You.” With Adam Levine’s incredible vocals, stunning visuals and a hit-packed setlist, this is a concert you can’t miss.

Don’t wait—be part of one of Tokyo’s hottest events of 2025! Secure your tickets and experience an unforgettable night of live music and energy at the iconic Tokyo Dome.

When:

February 6: 7pm

February 8: 6pm

February 9: 5pm

Where:

Tokyo Dome

1 -3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku

Prices:

¥11,000 / ¥13,000 / ¥15,000 (plus tax) Available through the official ticketing platform

tokyo-dome.co.jp/en/dome/event/

Kite Market (Tako-ichi)

February 6 and 18, 2025

Oji Inari Shrine’s historic Kite Market traces its roots back to the Edo period when kites were sold as fire-prevention charms. Though they’ve since transformed into playful decorations, the market retains its cultural and traditional charm. Explore the art of Japanese kite-making, pick up a one-of-a-kind souvenir and experience a window into historical practices and vibrant community life.

When:

10am – 6pm

Where:

Oji Inari Shrine

1-12-26 Kishimachi, Kita-ku

Price: Free

www.kanko.city.kita.tokyo.jp

Hatsuuma-sai (First Day of the Horse Festival)

February 6, 2025

Hatsu-uma, the first day of the horse in February according to the lunar calendar, marks the founding of Kyoto’s Fushimi Inari-taisha Shrine in 711, dedicated to the fox deity Inari. Since then, Inari shrines across Japan have celebrated this day with special festivals.

At Mabashi Inari-jinja Shrine, mochi rice cakes are prepared while a traditional song is sung. These offerings, along with prayers are presented to the gods. Visitors can enjoy the mochi and a warm cup of amazake, a sweet fermented rice drink.

When:

Mochi-making: 10am – 11am

Mochi and snack serving: 3pm – 3:30 pm

Where:

Mabashi Inari Shrine

2-4-4 Asagayaminami, Suginami-ku

Price: Free

www.mabashiinari.org/jinja/guide

Takehisa Yumeji: Love and Feelings

February 1 – June 1, 2025

Celebrate the 140th anniversary of the birth of Takehisa Yumeji—a romantic poet, painter and journalist for Yomiuri Shimbun—at the Takehisa Yumeji Museum. This exhibition showcases approximately 180 works, including the recently discovered “Amaryllis,” painted during his time in the United States.

When:

10am – 5pm (Closed on Mondays)

Special note:

*Open on February 24, April 28 and May 5

*Closed on February 25 and April 1

Where:

Takehisa Yumeji Museum

2-4-2 Yayoi, Bunkyo-ku

Price:

General: ¥1,200

University and High School Students: ¥1,000

Junior High and Elementary School Students: ¥500

tokyoartbeat.com/en/events

Monet: The Late Waterscapes

Until February 11, 2025

Explore Claude Monet’s iconic “Water Lilies” series at The National Museum of Western Art. This exhibition features approximately 50 significant works from the Musée Marmottan Monet in Paris, many being shown in Japan for the first time.

When:

9:30am – 9pm（Closed February 3）

Where:

National Museum of Western Art

7-7 Uenokoen, Taito-ku

Prices:

Adults:

General: ¥2,300

Advanced: ¥2,100

College Students:

General: ¥1,400

Advanced: ¥1,300

High school Students:

General: ¥1,000

Advanced: ¥900

nmwa.go.jp/en/exhibitions/2024monet

Dragon Quest Carnival in Nihonbashi

February 1 – March 16, 2025

Embark on a legendary adventure as Nihonbashi transforms into the world of Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation. This immersive event features a “Revive the Phoenix Ramia” stamp rally, exclusive merchandise, themed dining options and appearances by iconic monsters.

Where:

COREDO Muromachi Complex

1-5-3 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku

Price: Free

saiganak.com/event/dragonquest-3-collabo-nihonbashi-feb2025/

