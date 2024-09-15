Novotel Nara A newly-opened destination hotel in Japan’s ancient capital By Elina Garone

The newly-opened Novotel Nara promises an immersive experience in one of Japan’s prime tourism hotspots. Partnering with Paris-based Accor Hotels, a world-famous hospitality group, this accommodation is Novotel’s second location in Japan, following Novotel Okinawa.

“Your time, Your way.”

“Your time, Your way” is Novotel Nara’s motto. Committed to catering the experience to each guest’s needs, the hotel connects travelers with Nara’s hidden charms and local specialties. Whether visiting for business or leisure, the rich history and culture that the UNESCO World Heritage Site has to offer.

Luxuries Abound

Located a short eight-minute walk from Kintetsu Shin-Omiya Station, Novotel Nara promises easy access to Nara’s popular attractions. Nestled along the picturesque Saho River, famous for its cherry blossoms, the hotel is an oasis to return to after a day in the bustling city.

The hotel boasts 264 rooms, including suites, an executive lounge, wellness facilities, and a fully equipped fitness gym. A Japanese garden greets you on the first floor, inviting you to leave your stresses. The Japanese touch extends throughout the hotel. Inspired by Nara’s traditional beauty, it brings together modern design with the region’s historical crafts and idyllic nature.

The house restaurant, Trattoria Ponte Nara, is an all-day buffet serving authentic Italian cuisine with locally sourced ingredients found only in Nara. The dining is complete with an organic menu and fresh brick-oven pizza.

The rooftop terrace bar provides stunning views of Nara’s skyline. Guests unwind here after a day of sightseeing or business. Enjoy views of cherry blossoms in the spring and “yamayaki” wildfire events in the winter. Take in each season with the menu’s delicious cocktails. Families are welcome, as the hotel offers amenities for guests with young children.

Opening Ceremony: New Horizons Discussed

At the opening ceremony, Novotel’s General Manager Makoto Kaida expresses his commitment to transforming Nara from a day-trip destination into a multi-day experience. Novotel Nara, he believes, “will become a beloved establishment for locals and tourists alike.”

“The number of inbound tourists to Nara Prefecture is increasing rapidly. Next year (Nara) will be hosting the Osaka Kansai Expo, “remarks Nara Prefecture Governor Masa Yamashita. With the demand for accommodation rising, he believes the opening of this new hotel will aid the prefecture in reaching the goal of inviting five million overnight visitors per year by 2030.

Novotel Nara is now open to welcome visitors seeking a memorable stay in Japan’s timeless city.

For more accommodation recommendations in Japan, check out our hotel page.