10 Must-Read Japanese Novels of 2024 From English translations of family dramas to thrilling mysteries and historical fiction By Jessica Esa

Kyoto, Japan - April 17, 2019: Exterior facade of bookstore book sign market shop entrance in downtown

From family dramas to thrilling mysteries and historical fiction, Japanese authors (and their translators) have brought something for everyone this year. Here are the ten must-read Japanese novels of 2024 that you shouldn’t miss.

A sequel to The Kamogawa Food Detectives, this short novel continues the story of a father-daughter duo who runs a hidden Kyoto diner with a unique twist. The chef, Nagare, and his daughter, Koishi, act as culinary detectives, recreating long-lost dishes that hold deep meaning for their diners. Each of the book’s ten episodes follows a new customer seeking a taste of the past—whether it’s an Olympic swimmer longing for his father’s bento or a pop star reliving a career milestone. Perfect for fans of the show Midnight Diner, this series offers a poignant exploration of food and memory.

A cult Japanese bestseller inspired by the true story of the “konkatsu killer,” Butter blends true crime, culinary indulgence and societal critique. Manako Kajii, a convicted serial killer, is accused of seducing and murdering men with her exquisite cooking. Journalist Rika Machida, seeking an exclusive story, gains access to Kajii by requesting a recipe. Their exchanges evolve into a complex relationship, with Rika exploring a newfound appreciation for food and questioning her own life choices. As the lines between manipulation and revelation blur, the novel delves into themes of misogyny, obsession and transformation.

Mina’s Matchbox is a quiet, reflective coming-of-age novel set in 1972 Japan. Twelve-year-old Tomoko leaves Tokyo to live with her enigmatic aunt’s affluent family in Ashiya, a household brimming with secrets. Amidst their lavish mansion—home to a pygmy hippopotamus and a growing collection of exotic matchboxes—Tomoko forms a deep bond with her asthmatic cousin Mina, a precocious storyteller. Together, they navigate adolescence, hidden crushes and a shared obsession with Japan’s national men’s volleyball team. Through Tomoko’s eyes, the novel unearths buried family truths in a tale of memory, connection and self-discovery.

In Goodnight Tokyo, the interconnected lives of Tokyo’s nocturnal residents form a vibrant and haunting portrait of modern urban existence. Set between 1 am and 4:30 am, this dreamlike novel follows characters navigating the city’s neon-lit streets and shadowy corners, searching for connection, purpose or something lost. Matsui the taxi driver weaves these seemingly disparate stories’ threads together in surprising and emotional ways. Blending the surreal with the deeply human, Yoshida crafts a lyrical meditation on isolation, intimacy and the universal quest for meaning in the stillness of the pre-dawn hours.

First Love is a gripping blend of psychological drama and legal thrill. When college student Kanna Hijiriyama is arrested for her father’s brutal murder, her only statement to the police is, “It’s up to you to find the motive.” Amid a media frenzy fixated on the so-called “beautiful killer,” clinical psychologist Yuki Makabe is enlisted to evaluate Kanna ahead of her trial. Through probing sessions, Yuki uncovers dark family secrets and unsettling inconsistencies in Kanna’s defense, unraveling a chilling narrative of love, manipulation and betrayal. This haunting novel explores the complexities of truth and the shadows of the human psyche.

Set in 1903 Meiji-era Japan, this powerful novel is inspired by the real-life Japanese courtesan strike. At fifteen, Aoi Ichi is sold to Shinonome, the most exclusive brothel in Kumamoto, where she becomes the protégé of a high-ranking courtesan. As Ichi learns the harsh realities of power, money and survival, her writing instructor, Tetsuko, inspires her and others to find their voices. Together, the women defy their circumstances, organizing a strike to pursue lives beyond the brothel. Through vivid historical detail, A Woman of Pleasure captures the brutal yet resilient world of these women and their fight for autonomy.

Capturing the hopelessness of a forgotten generation, Cannibals offers a sobering look at the lingering effects of post-WWII Japan. Seventeen-year-old Toma Shinogaki battles the fear of inheriting his sadistic father’s cruelty, a struggle that drives him into a spiral of depression. Living in the riverside slum, Toma supports his father by catching eels in a polluted river, which his war-scarred mother, now a fishmonger, guts with the hook that replaced her lost hand. Toma’s surroundings mirror his inner turmoil, stagnant, polluted and seemingly inescapable. When Kotoko, his father’s pregnant girlfriend, decides to escape the riverside for a better life, tensions erupt. A haunting reflection on generational trauma and societal neglect.

Perfect for people who love books about books. This charming autobiographical novel blends humor and heartfelt reflection. After separating from her husband and grappling with homelessness, Nanako joins a dating site where she recommends books to people. Through these encounters, ranging from awkward to profound, Nanako gradually rebuilds her confidence and discovers the power of human connection through books.

Set once again in the mysterious Tokyo café, this fifth installment of the Before the Coffee Gets Cold series introduces four new guests longing to revisit pivotal moments in their past. Through these deeply moving stories, Kawaguchi explores themes of regret, forgiveness, and the bittersweet beauty of human connection. With a newly revealed twist in the café’s rules, this installment brings all the tears and tenderness that fans have come to cherish.

This railway classic murder mystery transports readers to 1960s Japan. When the owner of a local mill is discovered dead by the railway tracks near Kuki Station, Chief Inspector Onitsura and his assistant Tanna are tasked with unraveling a complex web of motives, from labor disputes to the influence of a rising religious sect.

As the detectives travel across Japan—from Tokyo to Osaka and Kyushu—the stakes grow higher with every twist as the killer continues their deadly spree. Renowned for his genius in alibi deconstruction, Ayukawa delivers a gripping tale full of devious turns and atmospheric charm.

Interested in Japanese literature? Check out our Fresh Ink Series that highlights the English-language debuts of never-before-translated works of prominent Japanese writers.

Recent editions include:

–Fresh Ink: Saho Terao

–Fresh Ink: The Ramen of Thanatos – Or, Puckering Flavor

–Fresh Ink: Musashi Miyamoto