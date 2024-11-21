Best Stollen in Tokyo for Christmas 2024 The coziest winter dessert is back for Christmas By Elina Garone

For decades, the quintessential Japanese Christmas dinner has been Kentucky Fried Chicken with a strawberry shortcake for dessert. In recent years, however, the paradigm may be shifting. The snow-white strawberry cakes have faced an unexpected competitor: meet the Stollen, her dumpy, powdery cousin. In this article, we cover all the best stollen in Tokyo for Christmas 2024.

A Brief History of Stollen

A German-born Christmas dessert, stollen is a naturally fermented sweet bread with nearly 700 years of history. Filled with butter, dried fruits, nuts, spices, and rum, it’s dusted with white sugar to imitate a blanket-wrapped baby Jesus.

For this reason, Stollen is traditionally eaten during the advent season—the 4 weeks leading to Christmas—sliced a little at a time to enjoy the changing flavors as the fermentation deepens. It’s also a versatile dessert; you can smear a dab of cream cheese and jam, or pair it with ice cream.

The first stollen in Japan was sold in 1969 by Chidori-ya, a traditional Japanese sweets shop in Fukuoka. Its recent popularity, however, can be traced back to the Aoyama Bread Festival, which, since 2014, has held tasting events with stollens from more than 25 different bakeries. Today, they are quickly becoming the nation’s Christmas sweetheart.

Whether you’re a seasoned stollen-lover or your first time hearing about it, check out our picks for Tokyo’s best stollens. Some of them also come with a twist, for those who aren’t the biggest fans of marzipan (a common ingredient) or want to try new flavors.

Best stollen in Tokyo

For when you’re looking for the real deal.

Haus der Tanne Ningyocho

This is your place if you’re looking for some of the most authentic Stollen in Tokyo. A cult classic among fans of German bread, Tanne Bakery has been selling traditional German bread since 1993. Try the Classic Christmas Stollen with dried fruits, crunchy almonds, spices and rum, or the Tanne der Moderne, the Dresden-style recipe adapted to modern tastes. Get your hands on real stollens crafted by German-born bread meisters.

In-store and delivery

Reservations: Available online for delivery, no reservations for in-store

Reservation Dates: November 1 – December 10 online; December 18 – 25 in-store

Price: ¥2,000 (half size) – ¥3,000

More Information: Haus der Tanne

Burdigala Hiroo

Located in Hiroo, Burdigala bakery takes its stollen game seriously. Beginning in July, they soak raisins, orange and lemon peels, and figs in liquor for a deep, complex flavor. With a thick coating of clarified butter and sugar over moist dough, you might initially find it heavy—but the cardamom and fruit offer a light aftertaste that’ll keep you coming back for more. Perfect with tea, coffee, or a glass of wine.

In-store and delivery

Reservations: available online for delivery, no reservations available for in-store

Dates: November 1 – End of December

Price: ¥2,100 (small, without box) – ¥4,800 (large)

More Information: Burdigala

Hotel Stollen in Tokyo

Top-notch stollens created by patissiers and bakers of luxury hotels.

Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo

As part of their 2024 Christmas Collection, this boutique hotel in Shinjuku is offering stollen for takeout. The dough is filled with dried fruits and nuts soaked in liquor and then wrapped around a marzipan center. This classy, orthodox-style stollen will make the perfect little holiday gift, for your loved ones or yourself.

Pick up only

Reservations: Required, at least 3 days before pick-up. Online or by phone

Pick-up dates: December 1 – December 25

Pick-up location: The Jones Cafe & Bar (1F)

Price: ¥3,000

More Information: Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo

Imperial Hotel Tokyo

The Imperial Hotel Tokyo has been crafting stollens since 1997, based on an authentic recipe that its head baker mastered during his training in Germany. The dried fruits used in the bread—sultana raisins, orange peels, lemon peels, and dry figs—are soaked in rum and brandy between August and November. Protecting tradition on the one hand, they are also paving the way for new stollen heights with their “Nuss” stollen, with a roasted hazelnut filling and cinnamon-rum icing.

In-store and delivery

Reservations: available online for delivery

Dates: Classic stollen available from November 15, Nuss stollen available from December 1.

Price: ¥5,616 – ¥5,832

More Information: Imperial Hotel Tokyo

The Strings by InterContinental Tokyo

The Strings by InterContinental is coming in strong with three varieties of stollen: traditional, chocolate and matcha. Green tea-infused dough, chestnuts, sweet kanoko beans and red bean paste contribute to the excellence of this matcha stollen, fully blending the Japanese and German dessert traditions. The chocolate stollen, on the other hand, is an indulgent treat with Ariba chocolate and brandy-soaked dried bananas. Only available in limited quantities.

Pick up only

Reservations: Required, at least 3 days before pick-up. Online or by phone

Pick-up dates: November 1 – December 25 (1pm – 8pm)

Pick-up location: Melodia Italian Grill (F26)

Price: ¥3,132

More Information: The Strings by InterContinental Tokyo

Best stollen in Tokyo from Local Bakeries

Try the sought-after stollens from the “it”-bakeries around town.

Tolo Pan Tokyo

Ikejiri Ohashi’s Tolo Pan Bakery is a wildly popular little joint; filled with customers from open to close. Known for their inventive twists on traditional breads, their stollens are no exception. Their Original Stollen combines unexpected ingredients like yuzu peels, apricots, and cream cheese bringing refreshing lightness to an otherwise rich dough. The Epis Stollen features a spiced dough of cinnamon, cardamom, anis and clover, doused in orange-infused caramel with roasted walnuts, cranberries and Kirschwasser—a German cherry brandy. What could be better? Warm it up to let the white chocolate coating melt, and you’ve got everything good and cozy about winter in a slice.

In-store and delivery

Reservations: Reservations for delivery available online; no reservations available for in-store

Dates: October 16 – December 25

Price: ¥4,950 – ¥5,400

More Information: Tolo Pan Tokyo

Boulangerie S.Igarashi

Fans love Boulangerie S.Igarashi for its commitment to quality, baking only with natural yeast and Japanese flour. This winter, they’re offering three unique stollens: Stollen Aux Pomme, with apple wine-soaked apricot, strawberry, and ginger for a warm kick; Fig Stollen, made with house marzipan, whole-grain dough, red-wine figs, and macadamias; The Apollo Stollen, with Japanese raspberries, pistachios, and organic chocolate. Japanese fermented butter is a star ingredient. And if you’re a stollen fiend reading this unable to choose, fear not, they have a set of three at under ¥10,000.

In-store and delivery

Reservations: available online for delivery

Reservation date: November 9, 8pm

Dates: In-store begins December 9, delivery begins November 25

Pick-up:

Price: ¥2,850 – ¥9,896

More Information: Boulangerie S.Igarashi

Supermarket Stollen in Tokyo

Maybe you’re a stollen skeptic, or you just want to try one at a lower price point before committing to a pricy log. Try these affordable yet high-quality stollens.

Muji

Everybody’s favorite stationery and lifestyle store has their very own stollen. Available exclusively in stores for ¥1,200, fermented nuts alongside dried fruits and spices bring deep flavors, and there’s no skimping on the marzipan. This is the perfect pick for anyone curious to start experimenting with stollen, and at 200 grams apiece, you’re in for a bargain, too.

Only in-store

Reservations: Not available

Dates:

Location: In stores around Japan. We recommend checking availability online for your local store.

Price: ¥1,200

More Information: Muji Store

Châteraisé

Boasting more than 640 stores across Japan, Châteraisé is one of Japan’s most popular dessert franchises. Originating in Yamanashi Prefecture, they are known for collaborating with Japanese farmers to use high-quality ingredients for cakes and desserts. Their stollen is made with a rich dough kneaded with almond paste, mixed with raisins, cinnamon, and dried figs soaked in Châteraisé winery’s house chardonnay.

Pick-up and in-store only

Reservations: Not available online. Visit your local store to make reservations.

Reservation dates: September 27 – December 15

Pick-up dates: November 29 – December 25

Pick-up location: In stores around Japan.

Price: ¥1,188

More Information: Châteraisé