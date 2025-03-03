Things to do in Tokyo in March 2025 The Metropolis editors' top picks for March By Justine de Lame and Phoebe Leisek

As winter melts away, Tokyo comes alive in March with the first signs of spring. Cherry blossoms begin to bloom, festivals fill the streets and the city buzzes with art, culture and seasonal delights. Whether you’re here to admire the sakura, immerse yourself in lively events or explore cutting-edge exhibitions, there’s something for everyone. Here are our top picks for the best things to do in Tokyo in March 2025.

Chanel Ginza Rooftop Terrace “LE JARDIN DE TWEED” Opening

From March 1

True to its name, LE JARDIN DE TWEED (‘tweed garden’ in French), is a rooftop terrace cafe surrounded by tweed-patterned plants that transports visitors to the streets of Paris. Enjoy a tea time set featuring dainty chocolates under the shining sun, or indulge in a Coco Chanel-inspired cocktail topped with blackberries that sparkle like jewels in the evening shade. The variety of sweet and savory food items makes this an ideal location for appetizers or a post-dinner drink and dessert. Their selection of hot cocktails, including espresso martinis and hot wine, are sure to be suitable choices for the last chilly dredges of winter.

The cafe will be opening for the full terrace season this year, so bring your friends or significant other for a tea or cocktail chat that will leave a picturesque and romantic impression long after the last salmon blini has been cleared off your plate. Make a reservation to avoid long waiting times, as the capacity is limited to 50 people.

When:

3pm—10pm (Closed on Mondays)

Where:

Chanel Ginza Building Rooftop Terrace

3-5-3 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Le Jardin de Tweed Official Website

Plum Blossom Festival at Yushima Tenjin

Until March 8, 2025

Behold the sight of approximately 300 fluffy white, red and pink petals from several different tree varieties at this historic shrine, a beloved plum blossom viewing spot since the Edo period. Beyond a stunning photo-op, Yushima Tenjin features a series of events and performances throughout the festival period. In March, visitors can watch dance and taiko performances (March 1), go back in time with nostalgic Showa era music performances (March 2), and listen to koto and shakuhachi performances (March 8). See the shrine’s official website for further details regarding performance times and locations.

When:

8am—7:30pm

Where:

Yushima Shrine

3-30-1 Yushima, Bunkyo-ku

Price: Free

Yushima Tenmangū Offical Website

Global Networking Party

March 14

This monthly international event is a fantastic opportunity to meet and connect with people from around the world. Whether you’re looking to expand your circle of friends, encounter meaningful new relationships or broaden your business network, this event promises to be an enriching experience for everyone. In an elegant and welcoming atmosphere, conversations flow naturally, and unexpected connections may blossom.

When: 7pm – 10pm

Where: Canvas Lounge/The Royal Park Canvas Ginza Corridor 2F

6-2-11 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Price: ￥2,500 – 3,000

Get your tickets here!

Green Ireland Festival 2025

March 15 –16, 2025

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend at Green Ireland Festival 2025, Asia’s largest Irish cultural event. Organized by the Ireland Japan Chamber of Commerce, this lively festival—formerly I Love Ireland Festival—brings together traditional and contemporary Irish music, dance, food and culture.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy live performances featuring both traditional and contemporary Irish music and dance. The festival is also a paradise for food lovers, offering a chance to savor authentic Irish cuisine, including classic dishes, Irish whiskey and beer. Various booths will showcase Irish arts and crafts, as well as travel information for those interested in visiting Ireland.

This iconic event transforms the streets into a sea of green as over 1,000 participants, including marching bands, dancers and community groups, come together to celebrate Ireland’s patron saint. First held in 1992, this parade has become a beloved annual tradition in Tokyo, attracting spectators of all ages.

When:

10am — 4pm

Where:

Yoyogi Park Event Plaza

Shibuya-ku

Price: Free

For more information and updates, visit the Official festival Website or follow their Facebook page.



Sakamoto Ryuichi “seeing sound, hearing time” Exhibition

Until March 30, 2025

Celebrate the work of renowned composer and artist Ryuichi Sakamoto in the first comprehensive exhibition of his art and music. Walk through walls of thick fog, watch a holographic Ryuichi Sakamoto play piano, and experience the world through the artist’s perspective with environmental and social components woven throughout the museum walk. The artist himself had a hand in planning most of the exhibition’s components prior to his passing, making this experience even more authentic for true fans of his work.

Due to the sheer popularity of this exhibit, the Museum of Contemporary Art is now requiring advanced reservations which can be made through their official website, and they are extending opening hours on several days in March. Whether you’re looking for creative inspiration or an ethereal experience, this event is an absolute must for music and art lovers.

When:

10am—6pm (closed on Mondays)

Special Notes: open until 8pm on March 7, 14, 21, 28, and 29

Where:

Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

4-1-1 Miyoshi, Koto-ku

Price:

General Admission: ¥2,400

University Students/ Over 65: ¥1,700

High School/Junior High School Students: ¥960

Elementary School Students & Younger: Free

Official Website

AnimeJapan 2025: Dive into the Heart of Anime Culture

March 22-25, 2025

Anime enthusiasts mark your calendars––AnimeJapan 2025 is taking over Tokyo Big Sight. As one of the world’s largest anime conventions, this event brings together industry professionals, creators and fans to celebrate the latest and greatest in anime. Whether you’re looking to discover upcoming series, get exclusive merchandise or see live performances from your favorite anime, this event is a must-visit for any anime lover.

The first two days, March 22 and 23, are open to the public and feature exhibitor booths, special merchandise, interactive experiences and exciting stage events with popular series like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Detective Conan and Digimon Adventure. The last two days, March 24 and 25, are exclusive to industry professionals, offering networking opportunities and business meetings for those working in the anime sector.

When:

Event Times: Vary by activity; refer to the official website for specific schedules.

Where:

Tokyo Big Sight, Odaiba, Tokyo

3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

Price:

Admission Tickets (without Stage Lottery): ¥2,500 per day (available February 25 – March 21, 2025)

At-Venue Tickets: ¥2,800 per day (available on event days) Children under 12: Free admission (Stage event access requires a ticket)

AnimeJapan Official Website

PUNKSPRING 2025: Japan’s Ultimate Punk Rock Festival

March 30, 2025

Get ready to rock out as PUNKSPRING 2025 makes its highly anticipated return to Japan! This legendary punk festival, known for bringing together some of the biggest names in punk rock, will take place in Osaka on March 29 and Tokyo on March 30.

This year’s festival will feature Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Yellowcard, Pennywise, The Cro-Magnons, and more. Fans can expect a mix of classic punk anthems, high-energy performances and an unbeatable festival vibe.

When:

Osaka: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Tokyo: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Where:

Osaka: Dojima River Forum, 1-1-17 Fukushima

Tokyo: Makuhari Messe, Halls 9–11, 2-1 Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba

Price:

Osaka GOLD Standing: ¥15,000

Osaka General Standing: ¥10,000

Tokyo GOLD Standing: ¥20,000

Tokyo General Standing: ¥15,000

Cat Exhibition

Until March 30, 2025

For those who are not familiar with Japanese culture, the level of public enthusiasm for cat day may come as a surprise. This year, convenience stores unveiled lineups featuring cat paw-shaped bread and Mofusand collaborations. If your desire to participate in this yearly cat craze hasn’t been satisfied, delve deeper into the world of felines with this cat exhibition held by aoneco, an organization dedicated to helping rescue cats.

Operating under the mission that we, who are healed by cats, should give back to them, this event will feature a lineup of exhibitors and artists showcasing cat-themed items. True to the brand’s mission, ten percent of all sales from the exhibition will go directly to support for rescue cats. Beyond spending time healing your tired eyes and mind with the sight of handmade art and imagery of cute cats, don’t miss the opportunity to support your local community of furry friends.

When: 12pm-7pm on weekdays, 11am-7pm on weekends

Special Notes: closed on Mondays and Wednesdays

Where:

Waji Exhibit Store

3-7-4 Kiyosumi, Koto-ku

Price: Free entrance (price of goods varies)

Official Website

Celebrate Spring at SAKURA FES NIHONBASHI 2025

Until April 6, 2025

Experience the magic of cherry blossoms at SAKURA FES NIHONBASHI 2025, a lively spring festival taking over Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district. With sakura-themed food, stunning illuminations and cultural events, it’s the perfect way to enjoy the season in one of Tokyo’s most historic neighborhoods.

Satisfy your sweet tooth at the Nihonbashi Parfait Festival (March 19-23) or explore exclusive sakura-inspired dishes at the Nihonbashi Sakura Yatai (March 29-30). As night falls, the district glows in soft pink hues with the Sakura Illumination & Lanterns (March 19 – April 6), creating a breathtaking evening backdrop. For those who enjoy a drink under the blossoms, the Tokyo American Club POP UP BAR (March 21) offers a special sakura-themed selection, while Machinaka JAZZ (March 27) fills the streets with live music. The festival wraps up with a lighthearted twist at the 2nd Bread Eating Contest (April 6).

When:

Event Times: Vary by activity; refer to the official website for specific schedules.

Where:

Nihonbashi, Muromachi Area, Tokyo

Main Venues: COREDO Muromachi Terrace, Fukutoku Shrine Areaand surrounding streets.

Sakura Festival Nihonbashi 2025 Offical Website



Want to learn more? Check out our article for all the details: Sakura fes Nihonbashi 2025

NAKED SAKURA AQUARIUM

Until April 20, 2025

Aquariums on an average day are an other-worldly experience, but during sakura season this Shinagawa aquarium transforms into a world of pink hues and scattered blossoms. Cylindrical jellyfish tanks glow with pink and purple lights in an otherwise dark room, complemented by traditional Japanese music that enhances the relaxing atmosphere. Mini-performances featuring penguins, capybaras, and more will be presented, as well as the iconic dolphin show, which will be held both during the day and after dusk.

Elevated by themed lighting and the use of projectors to paint countless cherry blossoms around the venue, visiting at nighttime is promised to be just as, if not more, awe-inspiring as the daytime experience. Additionally, a special seasonal menu including sakura-themed drinks and treats will be offered. For lovers of spring, flowers, Japanese culture, and sea creatures, this is an exhibition you will not want to miss.

When:

10am – 8pm

Where:

Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa

4-10-30 Takanawa, Minato-ku

Price:

General Admission: ¥2,400 Elementary/Middle School Students: ¥1,700

Infant (under four): ¥800

Aqua Park Shinagawa Official Website