Tokyo Train Guide: Toei Oedo Line

With thirty-eight stations—the most of any Tokyo subway line—the Toei Oedo Line is both the second-longest train tunnel in Japan and the only fully underground subway line. Beginning at Shinjuku-Nishiguchi, the magenta-colored line loops through central Tokyo before extending past its starting point to end at Hikarigaoka.

Shinjuku Area

Just outside Shinjuku-Nishiguchi Station, a relic of Edo history stands—the Kyu-Ome Kaido Black Pillar, marking the starting point of a 17th-century highway from old Edo. Nearby, Higashi-Shinjuku Station leads to Nishimuki-Ten, a west-facing shrine founded in 1228, known for its kaguraden ceremonial music pavilion.

Cultural and Historical Stops

For a taste of history with a modern twist, Ogasawara-Hakushaku-Tei near Wakamatsu-Kawada Station serves contemporary Spanish cuisine within an elegant former samurai residence. From Ushigome-Yanagicho Station, visitors can explore the digital columbarium and funerary system at Kokoku-ji Temple, situated within an ancient cemetery surrounded by ginkgo trees.

Samurai enthusiasts can train under certified instructors at Samurai Theater Tokyo near Ushigome-Kagurazaka Station. At Iidabashi Station, a hidden piece of Tokyo’s past awaits in Geisha Shindo alleyway, once a discreet route for geisha heading to their appointments.

Scenic Views and Landmarks

For panoramic views, the 105-meter-high Bunkyo Civic Center Observation Lounge is accessible from Kasuga Station. A different historical perspective is found at Hongo-Sanchome Station, where the statue of Lcommemorates her role as one of the ‘Three Legs’ of the 17th-century shogunate.

Traditional and Modern Entertainment

Traditional Japanese comedy lives on at Oedo Ueno-Hirokoji-Tei, near Ueno-Okachimachi Station, where rakugo storytelling continues to entertain. Meanwhile, Shin-Okachimachi Station offers a unique culinary experience at Ayam-Ya Halal Ramen, known for its rich chicken-based broths and facilities catering to Muslim diners.

Culinary Delights

By the Sumida River, Kuramae Station houses Coffee Nova, a haven for house-roasted coffee lovers. Close by, Ryogoku Station is famous for sumo but also draws visitors to the Japanese Sword Museum, where the craftsmanship of traditional blades is on full display.

Unique Museums and Gardens

For security and history buffs, the Safe and Key Museum, located near Morishita Station, showcases rare feudal lock technologies, including the world’s only ‘phantom’ safe. Near Kiyosumi-Shirakawa Station, the scenic Kiyosumi Teien garden offers picturesque stepping stones, ponds, and a tea house—a masterpiece of classical landscaping.

Markets and Parks

Monzen-Nakacho Station offers access to the Sunday antique markets of Tomioka Hachimangu Shrine, which hosts the Fukagawa Hachiman Matsuri, one of Tokyo’s top summer festivals. Not far from Tsukishima Station, Nakanoshima Park offers peaceful waterfront views beneath Aioi Bridge.

Gourmet Experiences

For gourmet delights, Wagyu to Worldwide, located near Kachidoki Station, serves premium Matsusaka beef burgers. Music lovers should head from Tsukijishijo Station to Hamarikyu Asahi Concert Hall, where top-tier acoustics and an intimate stage create an unforgettable performance setting.

Historical Gardens

A must-see near Shiodome Station is Hamarikyu Gardens, once a private feudal retreat, now a stunning public park. A more casual experience near Daimon Station is the second-floor Okame Sushi, a cozy spot offering an authentic feel-good sushi experience.

Temples and Modern Shops

Established in the 17th century, Ryugen-ji Temple near Akabanebashi Station features traditional gates, a bell tower, and a serene garden. A modern contrast awaits at Azabu-Juban Station. It is home to Coconut Glen’s, a Hawaiian-inspired shop offering rich, smooth vegan ice cream and smoothies.

For those with dietary preferences, The Health Conscious Sweets Shop outside Roppongi Station serves handmade gluten-free, vegan, and sugar-free treats. Aoyama-Itchome Station is best known for the Akasaka Imperial Residence. However, the nearby Honda Aoyama Building showcases futuristic robotics and cutting-edge car technology.

Museums and Buffets

History buffs will appreciate the Meiji Memorial Museum near Kokuritsu-Kyogijo Station. This is a 1926 gallery dedicated to Emperor Meiji, featuring both traditional and Western artworks. Meanwhile, Yoyogi Station is home to Gut’s Soul, an incredibly priced yakiniku buffet—a must-visit for meat lovers.

Theatrical and Artistic Stops

For a whimsical experience, the Puk Pupa Teatro puppet theater outside Shinjuku Station has delighted audiences since 1929. Tochomae Station sits near the flea markets of Shinjuku Chuo Park and the grand Shinjuku Juniso Kumano Jinja, once supported by the Tokugawa shogunate.

Nishi-Shinjuku-Gochome Station supports local artists with Gallery TEN, a solo art space hosting year-round exhibitions. Nearby, Nakano-Sakaue Station offers another local favorite: Tenfune, a neighborhood tempura restaurant known for serving upscale flavors at an affordable price.









Music and Hidden Gems

Music Live Drum, an all-day venue near Higashi-Nakano Station, transitions from a café by morning to a bar and open-mic hub by night. A quieter cultural experience is found near Nakai Station at Saisho-ji Temple, where a hidden display of the Seven Lucky Gods adds a touch of charm.

Manga and Nature Stops

Manga fans will enjoy the Tokiwaso Manga Museum at Ochiai-Minami-Nagasaki Station, a preserved apartment where legendary manga artists once worked. Shin-Egota Station leads to Egota no Mori Park, a former shogunate hawk-hunting ground now transformed into a semi-forested public park.

Seasonal Floral Beauty

At Nerima Station, Heisei Tsutsuji Park is a paradise for flower lovers, particularly during azalea season. Toshimaen Station, once home to the famed amusement park, now features The Making of Harry Potter studio tour—an all-day movie magic experience.

The floral theme continues at Aisenin Kannon-ji, a temple near Nerima-Kasugacho Station renowned for its hanging wisteria garden. The Toei Oedo Line finally concludes its journey at Hikarigaoka Station. Hikarigaoka Park’s 17,000 trees, including 1,000 cherry blossoms, offer a serene and fitting end to this station-packed subway line.

Pass Options

Explore the Toei Oedo Line with a One-Day Pass (¥700). Alternatively, opt for a combined Toei & Metro Two-Day Pass (¥1,200) or Three-Day Pass (¥1,500) to maximize your journey.