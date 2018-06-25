Metropolis Magazine

Tokyo Pearl
By | Posted on June 25, 2018

Pearl jewelry has been used as personal decoration in diverse civilizations since ancient times, and it remains an instantly recognizable sign of taste and sophistication. Buying pearls as a thoughtful gift for a loved one, however, need not break the bank. Tokyo Pearl’s upscale location in the high-end neighborhood of Ginza is matched only by its spectrum of wonderful designs. The iridescent spheres are skillfully placed by artisans in a range of items, including rings, necklaces and earrings. The quality of the goods and chic environs, however, should not scare off any potential buyers on a budget. Visit the website or step into the store itself to talk with experts and find something that fits your purpose, taste and desired price.

Tokyo Pearl Summer Fair: July 1 – July 30
Open: 11AM – 7PM (except Tuesdays)

Special offers:

·  Mention Metropolis and receive 25 % off (specially priced items not included)

·  Bring your passport for duty-free service (8%)

6-16-3 Ginza, Chuo-ku. Tel: 0120-008-670 (toll-free). Open Wed-Mon 11am-7pm, Closed Tues. Nearest station: Higashi-Ginza. http://www.tokyopearl.com/english/

Tokyo Pearl necklace

 

 