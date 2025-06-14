Tokyo Streets Photography Exhibition Honors the Everyday Finding the beauty in every corner of Tokyo, from gritty alleyways to sunlit parks. By Phoebe Leisek

Photo credit: Elisa Eymery

In an era defined by Instagram and digital imagery, the enduring charm and value of physical media are all too often overlooked. Adam Benedicto, the photographer and curator behind “Tokyo Streets,” seeks to keep the art of exhibitions and printed photography alive.

“The concept of the show, in a way, is anti-digital photography,” Benedicto explains to me during our conversation.

“I want to get all of these photos that everyone has on their hard drive off of their hard drives, print them, and release them onto the walls. These days, it’s so common to keep your photos on your phone, and I think that’s maybe not the best way to view photography.”

Credit: Young Hama

From Nature Escapes to City Streets

Inspired by his father, who always seemed to have a camera in hand, Benedicto began shooting landscapes and nature at a young age. “I grew up in a city, and I think that was a way for me to kind of escape the concrete jungle and enjoy being a part of nature,” he recalls.

In his twenties, his creative focus shifted toward DJing. But eventually, he returned to photography with a new perspective: street photography.

“I kind of just stumbled upon it. Someone told me that they took photos as well, and when they told me they took street photos, I was like Sorry, what? You walk around the street and…where’s the subject? It didn’t compute because I had no concept of it. But once my eye was in, I was like Oh my god, how did I miss this? Tokyo is right on my doorstep. There are so many interesting things happening, so many people.”

Not only are there endless things to photograph, but there are always endless ways to do so in street photography. “Some people are like fishermen, waiting in one place for a subject to move through, or some people are like hunters, on the move and searching actively for something.”

Benedicto opts for the latter strategy. Each time he lifts his camera, he almost always finds something that captures his interest—a quiet reward of the process. Tokyo, with its neon lights and winding backroads, is celebrated as a playground for photographers for a reason.

Credit: Chokko Yamadaya

Building a Diverse and Local Photography Collective

Fully immersed in the world of street photography, Benedicto decided to bring together photographers of all backgrounds in Tokyo and celebrate their art. “It’s all about giving people a platform to show their work.”

His understanding of the difficulty artists face in gaining recognition was a driving force behind curating “Tokyo Streets.”

Additionally, Benedicto is keen to ensure that photographers of all backgrounds have a chance to shine in this exhibition. “I didn’t want to make it an expat show—I wanted to make a show that was representative of Tokyo. I didn’t want it to only be male photographers, either.”

Driven by this conscious pursuit of diversity, he worked closely with Gallery Conceal curators and fellow photographers to find works and artists that would bring his vision to life.

Credit: Elisa Eymery

Curating Stories From the Sidewalk

“Tokyo Streets” has grown exponentially since its inception, with around 60 photographers featured in the Spring 2025 exhibition. “Curating is all about vibe—do I feel any emotional content from the photo?” Benedicto explains. “It might be a scene I’ve seen many times before, but has the artist captured it in a unique way?”

From a hand holding a cigarette to schoolgirls chatting conspirationally, each photographer had a distinct and captivating lens through which they captured otherwise mundane scenes. I was particularly moved by the work of Elisa Eymery, who has a talent for capturing the dynamics between friends, acquaintances and even strangers in a way that brought them to life so vividly that I could almost hear laughter coming from each photo.

Credit: Nehu Evans

The Art of Visual Mystery

Regarding his own photography, Benedicto is primarily looking to tell a story. “I think characters are the anchor of my work. I try to look for a twist somehow—show a scene not too directly. Sometimes I use a reflection or I try to shoot through something to make it look a little film-like.”

This air of mystery was indeed a common thread among his works. Although he doesn’t always shoot in black and white, he chose it as his theme for this show. The result: a cinematic, almost noir-like tone running through the photos—glimpses of lowered hats, blurred taxis and fragmented reflections hinting at a secret or mystery just beyond the frame.

Credit: Adam Benedicto

From Tokyo to the World

When asked about what he would like visitors to take away from a Tokyo Streets exhibition, Benedicto is clear: “Inspiration.”

“You’ll get to meet at least ten to twenty photographers on any given day, so I hope that gives people a push to actualize their photography. Even if you’re not a photographer, I think it’s inspiring to see the world through so many different artists’ eyes. I want people to create something after coming.”

And for those just passing through Tokyo, worry not: “Tokyo Streets” is expanding under the name “Global Streets.” Amsterdam has already hosted a show this year, and more are in the works. “I would like to take this show around other cities as a concept of grassroots and established photographers coming together,” Benedicto says.

What began as a way to get photos off the hard drive has become something much more: a creative network and a growing archive of life as it’s really seen on the streets.