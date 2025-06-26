Water-Themed Summer Events in Tokyo 2025 Tokyo’s summer is all about water—rituals, festivals and splash-filled fun. By Katie Dicken and Kamille Jahncke

Credit: Ocean Peoples Official Website

From centuries-old rituals calling on dragon gods to keep the skies clear, to Disney-level splash zones and river sports for the bold, Tokyo and its nearby regions are soaked in summer culture. Several of the local festivals center around one unifying element: water. Some of our favorite water-themed events in Tokyo this summer invite you to cool off with a traditional mikoshi parade, drift through lantern-lit nights or paddle down rivers with fellow SUP fans. This summer’s lineup is bursting with chances to get drenched—both in water and in wonder. Dive into these refreshing experiences, which blend nature, community and culture in the most unforgettable ways.

River SUP Festival

July 14 – 15

Credit: Koki H

Stand-up paddleboarding enthusiasts of all levels can embrace an opportunity to get out on the water together at this event, which includes still water practice, running water sessions and downriver courses. Set against the scenic backdrop of local rivers, the festival provides a supportive environment for participants to learn, improve and connect with fellow SUP aficionados. English speakers are welcome, and certified SUP badge holders enjoy special benefits during the event.

Entrance Cost: Two days: ¥33,000

One day: ¥18,000

Social Gathering Fee: ¥3,500

Website: japanriversup.com

Ocean Peoples

July 5 – 6

Credit: Ocean Peoples Official Website

Ocean Peoples’25 is set to make waves at Chiba’s SUNSET BEACH PARK INAGE, a unique venue where a sprawling pool facility meets the sandy coastline. This urban beach festival blends music, sustainability and seaside culture under the banner “Save the Beach, Save the Ocean.” The 2025 lineup also features a diverse mix of artists: chelmico, MFS, KZA, YonYon, SAMO, RUI, Def Tech, Rickie-G, BAGDAD CAFE THE trench town, DJ HASEBE and DJ KAWASAKI. Lounge by the pool, or explore a vibrant market of curated shops and brands.

Entrance Cost: ¥9,800 – ¥15,000

Website: oceanpeoples.com

Mizudome-no-mai 2025

July 13, 1pm – 3pm

Experience a centuries-old tradition at the Mizudome-no-mai, a ritual dance believed to “stop the rain.” The ceremony begins with a procession where two young men representing dragon gods are carried in straw-wrapped barrels while blowing conch shells, symbolizing a plea to end the rainy season. Upon reaching the temple, performers don lion masks and execute a sacred dance accompanied by traditional music, offering gratitude for clear skies. This unique festival, a designated Tokyo Intangible Folk Cultural Property, offers a glimpse into Japan’s rich cultural heritage.

Entrance cost: Free

Website: mizudome.com

Enoshima Lantern Festival

Mid July

Credit: Takashikiji

While Enoshima is often associated with summer swimming, a limited-time event offers a more tranquil way to enjoy the season. Around 1,000 lanterns light up the island from mid-July to the end of August, creating a cool and breezy evening atmosphere unique to Shonan. This year also introduces a new feature at Enoshima: Starting late July, Hetsunomiya Shrine will glow with soft blue lighting inspired by the ocean breeze.

Entrance Cost: Free

Website: enoshima-seacandle.com

Chichibu Kawase Festival

July 19 – 20

Credit: Chichibu Visitor’s Site

Set along the Arakawa River, this lively festival fills the streets with color and sound as ornate floats and stalls are paraded to traditional Chichibu yatai-bayashi music. At its heart is Chichibu Shrine, where a ceremonial welcome honors Susano-no-mikoto, its enshrined deity. When night falls, the shrine grounds glow with lanterns and bonbori lights, creating a dreamlike scene that leads to the dramatic finale–the Mikoshi Wash Ceremony, where sacred wooden shrines are carried into the river as a powerful display of tradition and devotion.

Entrance Cost: Free

Website:navi.city.chichibu.lg.jp

Kibune Festival

July 25 – 26

Credit: Kibune Festival Official Website

A designated Important Intangible Folk Cultural Property and one of Japan’s three major boat festivals, this event features boats adorned with colorful flowers and lanterns, towed by traditional Kaidenma rowboats across Manazuru Port. Daytime processions showcase these ornate vessels accompanied by traditional music and Kashima dancing, while the harbor is illuminated at night in a mesmerizing spectacle unique to this coastal town. This event offers a captivating glimpse of maritime traditions and community spirit.

Entrance Cost: Free

Website: kibunematsuri.jp

Sumida River Fireworks Festival

July 26

Credit: Sumidagawa Hanabi Official Website

See the skies light up over the Sumida River at Tokyo’s most iconic summer event. This historic celebration dates back to 1733, and continues to dazzle with approximately 20,000 fireworks launched from two riverside sites near Asakusa and Ryogoku. The festival is renowned for its competitive spirit, where rival pyrotechnic teams showcase their latest designs—from traditional chrysanthemums to innovative shapes like hearts and cartoon characters. Spectators often cheer with shouts of “Tamaya!” and “Kagiya!” honoring the historic fireworks guilds. Though make sure to arrive early as viewing spots fill up quickly, with yukata-clad crowds arriving hours in advance to secure prime locations along the riverbanks. For a more relaxed experience, areas around Ueno such as Shinobazu Pond offer less crowded vantage points.

Entrance Cost: Free

Website: sumidagawa-hanabi.com

Fukagawa Hachiman Matsuri

Mid August

Nicknamed mizu-kake-matsuri meaning (“water-throwing festival”), this event lives up to its name as people splash water on the mikoshi (portable shrines) carried through the district. From locals to firefighters, everyone joins in the fun: some throw water, while others watch the mikoshi procession or enjoy street food. The five-day celebration also features taiko drumming, koto performances, and traditional dance.

Entrance Cost: Free

Website: tomiokahachimangu.or.jp

Tokyo Disney Resort Summer Cool-Off

July 2 – September 15

Credit: Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website

At Tokyo DisneySea, the new “Dockside Splash Remix” show at the American Waterfront’s Dockside Stage features Mickey Mouse and friends in a high-energy dance fest, complete with spraying water and upbeat music, including a special collaboration with Mrs. GREEN APPLE. “Get Soaked” Harbor Splash show debuts in the Mediterranean Harbor, where water jets erupt and drench guests during six daily “Splash Time” performances. Aquatopia’s “Get Soaked” version returns for thrill seekers. The Caldera Corridor also transforms into a mist-filled “Get Soaked” Zone, providing a cool respite as guests move between attractions.

Entrance Cost: Entrance to Tokyo Disney Park

Website: tokyodisneyresort.jp

Tokyo Summerland

All Summer

Credit: Tokyo Summerland Official Website

Tokyo Summerland in Akiruno offers a refreshing escape just over an hour from Tokyo. This expansive water and amusement park features the Adventure Lagoon, home to Japan’s longest lazy river, the 650-meter “Great Journey”. Thrill-seekers should head to the exhilarating 40-meter free-fall waterslide, while families with children can hang out at the indoor Adventure Dome, with its wave-generating Cobalt Beach pool and various kid-friendly attractions. Additionally, the park boasts the new “Monster Stream,” a fast-flowing river-like pool. Beyond water attractions, the amusement area has rides suitable for all ages, including the Tornado roller coaster and a Ferris wheel.

Entrance cost: Varies

Website: summerland.co.jp

Mission Uchimizu: A Social Experiment Cooling Down Tokyo in the Heat

All Summer (Mission Uchimizu especially encourages people to take part on August 1st)

Credit: Mission Uchimizu Official Website

The Japanese custom of uchimizu—sprinkling water on the ground—is a traditional way to cool streets and show hospitality. In 2003, this simple act inspired Mission Uchimizu, a social experiment to reduce urban temperatures by two degrees. It worked, and the idea grew. Now, thousands of people join in by sprinkling water to cool cities and connect communities. Especially as the climate heats up, this tradition continues—simple, symbolic and powerful in its call for collective climate action.

Entrance cost: Free

Website: uchimizu.jp/en

“Water-Themed Summer Events in Tokyo 2025” was originally published in the Summer 2025 “Water” Issue of Metropolis.