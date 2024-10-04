Tokyo Stands in Solidarity to Support Palestine How Tokyo Activists Unite for Palestinian Rights By Hannah Banzuelo

Tokyo residents have come together to stands in solidarity to support Palestine through local initiatives supporting humanitarian efforts. In this article, we’ll highlight ways you can get involved.

What’s happening in Palestine?

Since early October 2023, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has erupted into a severe and unprecedented crisis. Violence and conflict have left thousands dead and many more injured. Airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have caused the humanitarian situation to grow critical. Civilians are suffering from shortages of food, water and medical supplies.

Amid this, the international community struggles to address the conflict’s complexities, as the cycle of retaliation often drowns out calls for ceasefires and humanitarian aid.

Roots of the conflict

The roots of the Palestinian conflict trace back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries when the Zionist movement sought to establish a Jewish homeland in Palestine. Tensions escalated as Jewish immigration increased, particularly during the British Mandate period following World War I, when Britain supported the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people through the Balfour Declaration of 1917.

The Palestinians felt that their rights and land were being undermined, which caused an uproar. The situation reached a critical point in 1947 when the United Nations proposed a partition plan to create separate Jewish and Arab states. Jewish leaders accepted the plan, while Arab leaders rejected it, leading to widespread violence and the eventual declaration of the State of Israel in 1948.

This event marked the beginning of the first Arab-Israeli war. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced laying the foundation for the ongoing conflict that persists today.

Credit: Hannah Banzuelo

Community Initiatives in Tokyo

The people of Tokyo have increasingly come together to demonstrate their solidarity with the Palestinian community through local initiatives. Protests in the city have drawn thousands, with demonstrators calling for an end to violence and advocating for Palestinian rights, often holding signs and slogans that broadcast peace and justice.

Raves and cultural events have also surfaced as platforms for raising awareness and funds for humanitarian relief in Gaza. These gatherings, showcasing different artistries like music, art and shared dialogue, aim to spread awareness and more understanding while contributing proceeds to organizations providing aid on the ground.

Additionally, charity events and online fundraising campaigns are experiencing active involvement, with individuals and local businesses donating proceeds to assist those affected by the conflict.

Events for Palestine

(This section will be regularly updated) – Last update:

Nationwide protest for Palestine – October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5 is Global Action Day for Palestine. Under the theme “A Year of Genocide, A Year of Resistance,” actions will take place worldwide, including a nationwide protest in Japan in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.

Date and time: October 5, 2024

Time: 2 pm

Location: Shibuya, City Residents Castle (former Children’s Castle)

Content: Demonstration march

Principles of action: No discriminatory remarks or actions. Non-violent actions.

Organizer: Palestinians of Japan

See the official website for more information.

The 5th Palestine Day (Charity Bazaar) – October 5, 2024

The charity event “Kakubarizm: Food, Clothing, Shelter and Sound – AID FOR PALESTINE” features a market and live performances with all proceeds going to support organizations like the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Watch live acts from Omoide Yaro A-Team, DJ Tsubasa Hashimoto of Cero and many more, or stroll through the market stalls while supporting the people of Palestine. Check out Kakubarizm’s social media account for additional details.

Date: October 5, 2024

Time: Open 4:30 pm / Start 5 pm

Venue: WWW X, Shibuya, Tokyo

Ticket price: Adults ¥5,000 / U-25 ¥3,000 (1 drink fee for each ticket)

Check here for more updates and info.

Protest March – October 7, 2024

This protest march marks one year since the Israel-Hamas conflict began. It will start outside the Kojimachi Station and proceed towards the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, closing with a gathering near the east exit of Shinjuku Station.

Date: October 7, 2024

Venue 1: Kojimachi Station

Time: 3 pm

Venue 2: Shinjuku Station East Exit

Time: 6 pm

Humanitarian NGOs providing aid in Palestine will come together to issue a statement at Zojoji Temple, following the statement, there will be a report session and a candlelight vigil to honor victims and pray for peace—both are open to all.

The organizers invite and encourage everyone nationwide to light a candle in solidarity with Gaza and share support on social media using the hashtag “Ceasefire Now.”

Date: October 5, 2024

Time: 4 pm – 7 pm

Venue: Zojoji Temple Jiunkaku

Organized by: “Ceasefire Now” Action Executive Committee

Cooperation: Volunteer Appeal for Middle Eastern Researchers, NPO Children Without Borders

Ongoing Activities in Support of Palestine

(This section will be regularly updated) – Last update:

Protest Rave

Protest Rave organizes regular protests in notable spots around Tokyo in the form of public raves.

On September 20, Protest rave held an event with the theme “Dance against Racism.” The rave took place in front of Shinjuku City Hall, attracting both protest attendees and an increasing number of onlookers who were passing by.

The organization holds regular events. Stay updated on their activities by following their official Instagram page: @protest_rave

Artists for Palestine

(This section will be regularly updated) – Last update October 4, 2024:

Art for Palestine Japan

Art for Palestine Japan is a project that aims to inspire action. Proceeds from sales go to families in need of support in Gaza, as part of the broader effort to support the liberation of Palestine.

For more information and to purchase items, check their official Instagram page.

Students for Palestine

(This section will be regularly updated) – Last update: October 4, 2024

Book Reading Protest at Aoyama Gakuin University

On the afternoon of May 10, protesters laid out picnic blankets across the campus of Aoyama Gakuin University to read books about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Cardboard signs with messages like “Free Gaza” and “Immediate ceasefire” stood beside the selection of books. This book-reading protest, organized globally in response to the invasion of Gaza, aims to raise awareness through literature.

Fourth-year student Yashima Nozomi from the university’s School of International Politics, Economics, and Communication organized the protest.

Palestine Solidarity Camp at the University of Tokyo

Students from the esteemed Tokyo University participated in the global demonstrations to stands in solidarity to support Palestine and condemn Israel’s actions against the Palestinians. On Sunday, protesting students set up tents on Komaba Campus, displaying banners that read, “Don’t turn your back on Gaza.”

Waseda University Pro-Palestine protest

Pro-Palestine student demonstrations took place at Waseda University in May through a protest in response to Israel’s continued offensive in the Gaza Strip. Videos on social media show students gathering to support Palestinians and chanting, “Free Palestine, free Palestine, and Palestine will be free.”

Sophia University Presidential Message

The President of Sophia University Yoshiaki Terumichi released an official statement with a message condemning all human rights violations and calling for an immediate ceasefire to restore safety and dignity for the local population. Guided by their philosophy of “For Others, With Others,” Yoshiaki Terumichi states that Sophia University commits to creating peace and an inclusive environment where diverse voices can engage openly.

They emphasize on not tolerating discrimination or actions that undermine dignity, and standing ground that Sophia University remains dedicated to partnerships that promote education and research aimed at advancing world peace and honoring the dignity of all individuals.

We will be consistently updating this article with information on upcoming events, ways to get involved and related updates.